Boehringer Ingelheim and Atlanta Braves Foundation Partner to Support Shelter Dogs in Need

The collaboration with the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Ozzie Albies Foundation supports the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Program during the 2024 MLB season and a special game sponsorship on August 21

DULUTH, Ga., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, the largest animal health company in Georgia and its NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) product, and the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Atlanta Braves, are proud to announce a collaborative effort to support shelter adoptions across Braves Country.

The Dog Days of Summer adoption program will take place inside Truist Park, providing a unique opportunity for baseball fans and animal lovers to add a new member to their family. The shelter dog adoptions will be held on Tuesday home games throughout the summer, including May 14, May 28, June 18, July 2, July 23, August 6, and August 20.

On August 21, there will be a special on-field check presentation to the Ozzie Albies Foundation during the Braves home game against the Philadelphia Phillies to support shelter animals. To celebrate Ozzie Albies and his love for dogs, a limited edition bobblehead featuring his dog, Puchi, will be available for the first 15,000 fans. While supplies last.

"We are incredibly excited to be part of this pet-centric initiative," said Daniel Watkins, Head of U.S. Pet at Boehringer Ingelheim. "We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities and what better way to achieve this than by aligning with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to improve the lives of shelter animals in need."

"We are excited to expand our Dog Days of Summer pet adoption program with Boehringer Ingelheim. In partnership with Ozzie Albies and the Ozzie Albies Foundation, this program has helped over a dozen dogs find loving forever homes over the past two seasons. The new bobblehead of Ozzie Albies and his dog Puchi will be a great visual representation of this program and the Braves' dedication to helping shelter pets," said Danielle Bedasse, Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

In addition to providing much-needed resources, Boehringer Ingelheim is also working to raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter animals. This partnership is a testament to the company's mission to improve the lives of both humans and animals.

"Adopting a shelter animal is more than just bringing a pet into your home, it's about giving these wonderful creatures a second chance at life," said Dr. Julie Ryan Johnson, Associate Director of Shelters at Boehringer Ingelheim. "At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to supporting this cause and encouraging more people to consider adoption. Every pet deserves a loving home, and every home deserves the unconditional love a pet brings."

For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

NexGard® PLUS IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) are for use in dogs only. The most frequently reported adverse reactions reported in clinical trials were diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and itching. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. The safe use of NexGard® PLUS has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infection prior to starting a heartworm disease preventive. For more information, click here for full prescribing information, or visit NexGardPLUSClinic.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

NexGard® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France, used under license. ©2024 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., Duluth, GA. All rights reserved. US-PET-0444-2024

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim