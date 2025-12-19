Boehringer Ingelheim announces broad agreement with the U.S. Government to lower the cost of medicines for American patients and expand its U.S. footprint

Boehringer Ingelheim to expand R&D and pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring the bulk of its medicines for U.S. patients will be produced in the U.S.



RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a 140-year-old family-owned biopharmaceutical company committed to improving human and animal health and advancing innovation, today announced a broad agreement with the Trump Administration to lower the cost of medicines for American patients, in line with the conditions set out by the U.S. President in his letter to the pharmaceutical industry dated July 31, 2025. This includes participating in a direct purchasing platform, TrumpRx.gov, that will allow American patients to purchase medicines from Boehringer at a significant discount.

Boehringer will invest $10 billion through 2028 to expand its pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing operations in the U.S., including $1 billion dedicated specifically for capital expenditures. This investment is part of Boehringer's broader six-year plan to invest $20 billion across both its human pharmaceuticals and animal health businesses in the U.S. The agreement with the U.S. administration excludes Boehringer Ingelheim from potential Section 232 tariffs.

"Boehringer Ingelheim has a long history of addressing chronic diseases and supporting patients in their care journey. Around 70 million Americans are suffering from cardiovascular, renal, metabolic diseases, and of those, 35 million have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Most are unaware and won't find out they have CKD until damage is done, leading to poor health outcomes," said Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim, USA Corporation. "We want to thank the President and his administration for the constructive engagement to achieve lower costs for medicines, as well as increased investment in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, leading to more American jobs. And most importantly: This agreement helps to ensure patients get the medicines they need, when they need them."

"Health is one of the most powerful investments any society can make. Each year, we reach millions of people living with chronic, interconnected conditions that require integrated care. Today's voluntary agreement strengthens the supply chain for life-changing medicines, while reinforcing the foundations for medical innovation in the U.S.," said Shashank Deshpande, Chairman of the Boehringer Ingelheim Board of Managing Directors. "We must now strengthen the resilience and sustainability of health systems worldwide to ensure pharmaceutical innovation can continue to thrive."

Boehringer is one of the industry's leaders in research and development, focusing not only on innovative therapies for chronic diseases, but also for rare diseases where few treatment options exist. In the U.S., the company's footprint extends to more than 20 sites nationwide including manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, partner locations and its U.S. headquarters in both Connecticut for Human Pharma and Georgia for Animal Health. Around 8,000 employees are working for Boehringer across the country.

