Boehringer Ingelheim Announces The Launch Of CENTRAGARD™ (eprinomectin and praziquantel transdermal solution), Innovative Internal Parasite Protection For Cats

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 20, 2018 -- Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially deadly threat to cats. Heartworms are difficult to diagnose in cats, and there is no approved treatment to eliminate feline heartworm infections. Today, Boehringer Ingelheim announces the launch of CENTRAGARD™ (eprinomectin and praziquantel transdermal solution), a monthly heartworm disease preventive product for cats that is applied topically.

CENTRAGARD is also approved to treat and control three of the most common intestinal parasites of cats -- hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms. It is the first, and only, product to protect against this spectrum of parasites in an easy-to-use transdermal formulation.

"All it takes is one mosquito to transmit heartworms to your cat – and just a few heartworms can lead to severe signs, possibly death," explains Zach Mills, DVM Head of U.S. Pet Veterinary Professional Services at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Now cat owners have a new option to protect their cats."

Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect dogs, cats, and other animals. The risk of heartworms is widespread in the U.S. Heartworms are transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes become infected with heartworm microfilariae while taking a blood meal from an infected dog, and then can transmit the heartworms to cats. Once in the cat, heartworm larvae develop in the cat's tissues and then migrate to the bloodstream. They reach the blood vessels of the heart and lungs in a few months.

Even indoor cats are at risk of exposure to these parasites. According to the American Heartworm Society, 1 in 4 cats diagnosed with heartworm disease are indoor-only pets1. "Some cat owners may assume that their indoor cat will not be exposed to heartworm disease or harmful intestinal parasites. In reality, even indoor cats are at risk of exposure to these parasites," Mills added.

Learn more about heartworm disease and intestinal parasites in cats by visiting CAPC.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:



CENTRAGARD (eprinomectin and praziquantel transdermal solution) is for topical use only. Side effects may include vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy, and hair changes and skin reactions at the site of application. If ingested, hypersalivation, vomiting, and lethargy may be observed. The safety of CENTRAGARD has not been tested in kittens less than 7 weeks of age or less than 1.8 lbs. For full prescribing information, click here.

HEARTGARD Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) is well tolerated. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Following the use of HEARTGARD Plus, digestive and neurological side effects have rarely been reported. For more information, click here for full prescribing information or visit www.HEARTGARD.com.

1Heartworm Tall Tails – Indoor Cat Infographic. American Heartworm Society website. https://www.heartwormsociety.org/images/pdf/Tall_Tales_indoor.pdf. Accessed June 27, 2018.

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second largest animal health business in the world. The company is committed to creating animal wellbeing through its large portfolio of advanced, preventive healthcare products and services. With net sales of €3.9 billion and around 10,000 employees worldwide, Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health business is present in more than 150 markets. For more information, click here.

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Ingelheim, Germany, the company operates globally with approximately 50,000 employees. Since its founding in 1885, the company has remained family-owned and today creates value through innovation in three business areas including human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and providing valuable services and support to patients and their families. In 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of about $20.4 billion (18.1 billion euros). R&D expenditure corresponds to approximately $3.4 billion (three billion euros), or 17.0 percent of its net sales.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

