Boehringer Ingelheim broadens oncology portfolio with license for Synaffix's ADC technology

AMSTERDAM, BASEL, Switzerland and INGELHEIM, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Synaffix B.V. ("Synaffix"), a Lonza company (SWX:LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Boehringer has licensed Synaffix's ADC technology. This new partnership significantly bolsters Boehringer's ADC portfolio, driven by its subsidiary, NBE Therapeutics, to achieve the company's aim of transforming the lives of people with cancer.

ADCs are a cutting-edge class of cancer treatments that combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the potent cancer-killing power of drugs. This allows for the precise delivery of therapeutic agents directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue and enhancing treatment efficacy.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix, said: "Boehringer Ingelheim is a leader in oncology treatment development, and the selection of our ADC technologies to further bolster their pipeline portfolio is a strong recognition of the potential of these technologies to maximize the therapeutic index of ADCs. This licensing agreement represents the culmination of a successful preclinical evaluation of our technology."

Lamine Mbow, Global Head of Discovery Research, Boehringer Ingelheim, said: "We are building a broad pipeline of ADCs addressing the novel tumor target space to develop next-generation cancer treatments. By combining our deep expertise in cancer treatment development with Synaffix's clinical-stage platform technology, we aim to accelerate the delivery of first-in-class cancer treatments to improve cancer patient outcomes."

Synaffix has developed a clinically validated ADC platform technology that utilizes an enzymatic modification of native glycan anchor points on antibodies, enabling the development of best-in-class ADCs or bispecifics. With the access to Synaffix's technology, NBE Therapeutics broadens its ADC portfolio. This will enable Boehringer Ingelheim to address novel tumor targets from its comprehensive portfolio to develop first-in-class cancer treatments that address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will provide access to its proprietary ADC technologies for an agreed but undisclosed number of targets. The first target was nominated upon signature, and additional targets will subsequently be nominated within a predefined timeframe. In addition to the upfront payment, Synaffix is eligible to receive potential additional milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion, plus additional royalty payments on net sales of resulting products.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® technologies, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Synaffix holds granted patents to its technology. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its partnered pipeline.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from lifesaving and life-enhancing treatments.

Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

