Boehringer Ingelheim caps patient out-of-pocket costs for its inhaler portfolio at $35 per month

Boehringer makes significant investment to improve the affordability of and access to its full range of inhaler products for COPD and asthma

Expansive program builds on the company's century-long commitment to patients with respiratory illnesses

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced it will cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for eligible patientsi for all the company's inhaler products. Boehringer's new program will dramatically decrease costs at the pharmacy counter for the most vulnerable patients, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. This reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to ensure access to important medicines for patients.

"Patients have counted on Boehringer Ingelheim for nearly 140 years to tackle challenges across diseases, including respiratory illnesses," said Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. "The U.S. healthcare system is complex and often doesn't work for patients, especially the most vulnerable. While we can't fix the entire system alone, we are bringing forward a solution to make it fairer. We want to do our part to help patients living with COPD or asthma who struggle to pay for their medications. This new program supports patients with predictable, affordable costs at the pharmacy counter. We will also continue to advocate for substantive policy reforms to improve the healthcare system."

Starting June 1, 2024, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 a month at retail pharmacies for all Boehringer Ingelheim inhalers, including:

Atrovent ® HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol

HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol Combivent ® Respimat ® (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray

Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray Spiriva ® HandiHaler ® (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder)

HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder) Spiriva ® Respimat ® 1.25 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Respimat 1.25 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray Spiriva ® Respimat ® 2.5 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Respimat 2.5 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray Stiolto ® Respimat ® (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray Striverdi® Respimat® (olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

Boehringer's program builds on the company's long-standing commitment to supporting patients. The company will continue to provide access to free products for eligible patients and comprehensive patient support programs as well. In addition, Boehringer will decrease the list price on some of its inhaler products and will continue providing significant discounts and rebates off the list price of its medicines to insurers, pharmacy benefits managers and other parties, although unfortunately, these reductions are not always passed on to patients.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units, Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/

i Terms and conditions apply. Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from co-pay support.

###

ATROVENT HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) INHALATION AEROSOL

Indication for Use

ATROVENT HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol is a prescription maintenance treatment for bronchospasm (airway narrowing) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Important Safety Information

Do not use ATROVENT HFA if you are allergic to ipratropium or any of the ingredients in ATROVENT HFA or to atropine or similar drugs.

ATROVENT HFA is not a rescue medicine and should not be used for treating sudden breathing problems. Your doctor may give you other medicine to use for sudden breathing problems.

Allergic reactions may occur, including itching, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat (involving difficulty in breathing or swallowing), rash, hives, bronchospasm (airway narrowing), or anaphylaxis. Some of these may be serious. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking ATROVENT HFA at once and call your doctor or get emergency help.

ATROVENT HFA can cause the narrowing of the airways to get worse (paradoxical bronchospasm) which may be life threatening. If this happens, stop taking ATROVENT HFA at once and call your doctor or get emergency help.

ATROVENT HFA may increase eye pressure which may cause or worsen some types of glaucoma.

Do not get the spray into your eyes. The spray may cause eye pain or discomfort, blurred vision, enlarged pupils, seeing halos or colored images along with red eyes. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking ATROVENT HFA and call your doctor right away.

Dizziness and blurred vision may occur with ATROVENT HFA. Should you experience these symptoms, use caution when engaging in activities such as driving a car or operating appliances or machinery.

ATROVENT HFA may cause difficulty with urination. Symptoms may include difficulty passing urine and/or painful urination. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking ATROVENT HFA and call your doctor right away.

The most common side effects reported with use of ATROVENT HFA were bronchitis, COPD flare-up (exacerbation), shortness of breath and headache.

Tell your doctor about all medicines you are taking, including eye drops. Ask your doctor if you are taking any anticholinergic medicines because taking them together with ATROVENT HFA can increase side effects.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Instructions for Use.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088.

(9/16) CL-AT-0017

Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray

Indication for Use

COMBIVENT RESPIMAT (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) is indicated for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on a regular aerosol bronchodilator who continue to have evidence of bronchospasm (airway narrowing) and who require a second bronchodilator.

Important Safety Information

Do not use COMBIVENT RESPIMAT if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in COMBIVENT RESPIMAT or to atropine or other similar drugs.

COMBIVENT RESPIMAT can cause the narrowing of the airways to get worse (paradoxical bronchospasm) which may be life threatening. If this happens, stop taking COMBIVENT RESPIMAT at once and call your doctor or get emergency help.

COMBIVENT RESPIMAT can cause serious heart-related side effects, such as palpitations, chest pain, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, tremor, or nervousness. Call your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

Avoid spraying COMBIVENT RESPIMAT into your eyes. COMBIVENT RESPIMAT may increase eye pressure which may cause or worsen some types of glaucoma. If you have sudden vision changes, eye pain or visual halos, stop taking COMBIVENT RESPIMAT and call your doctor right away.

COMBIVENT RESPIMAT may cause difficulty with urination.

Dizziness and blurred vision may occur with COMBIVENT RESPIMAT. Should you experience these symptoms, use caution when engaging in activities such as driving a car or operating appliances or other machines.

Do not use COMBIVENT RESPIMAT more often than your doctor has directed. Deaths have been reported with similar inhaled medicines in asthma patients who use the medicine too much. Seek medical attention if your treatment with COMBIVENT RESPIMAT becomes less effective for symptomatic relief, your symptoms become worse, and/or you need to use the product more frequently than usual.

Allergic reactions may occur, including itching, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat (involving difficulty in breathing or swallowing), rash, hives, bronchospasm (airway narrowing), or anaphylaxis. Some of these may be serious. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking COMBIVENT RESPIMAT at once and call your doctor or get emergency help.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, especially if you have narrow-angle glaucoma, prostate or urinary problems, a history of heart conditions (such as irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure), thyroid disorder, or diabetes. Also tell your doctor if you are pregnant or nursing. Tell your doctor about all medicines you are taking, especially heart medications or drugs to treat depression.

The most common side effects reported with use of COMBIVENT RESPIMAT include infection of the ears, nose, and throat, runny nose, cough, bronchitis, headache, and shortness of breath.

Click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Instructions for Use.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

CL-CBR-100003 10.31.2018

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray and SPIRIVA HANDIHALER (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder)

Indications

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT, 2.5 mcg, and SPIRIVA HANDIHALER are long-term, once-daily, prescription maintenance medicines used to control symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by relaxing your airways and keeping them open. COPD includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. SPIRIVA RESPIMAT and SPIRIVA HANDIHALER also reduce the likelihood of flare-ups (COPD exacerbations).

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT, 1.25 mcg, is a long-term, once-daily, prescription maintenance treatment of asthma for people 6 years and older.

SPIRIVA is not a treatment for sudden symptoms of asthma or COPD.

Important Safety Information for SPIRIVA RESPIMAT

Do not use SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER if you are allergic to tiotropium, ipratropium, atropine or similar drugs, or any ingredient in these medicines.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER are not rescue medicines and should not be used for treating sudden breathing problems. Your doctor may give you other medicine to use for sudden breathing problems.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER can cause allergic reactions. Symptoms can include raised red patches on your skin (hives), itching, rash and/or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat that may cause difficulty in breathing or swallowing. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking the medicine and seek emergency medical care.

Before using SPIRIVA HANDIHALER, tell your doctor if you have a severe allergy to milk proteins.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER can cause your breathing to suddenly get worse (bronchospasm). If this happens, use your rescue inhaler, stop taking SPIRIVA, and call your doctor right away or seek emergency medical care.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER can increase the pressure in your eyes (acute narrow-angle glaucoma) which can cause the following symptoms: eye pain, blurred vision, seeing halos or colored images along with red eyes. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking your medicine and call your doctor right away.

Dizziness and blurred vision may occur with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER. If you experience these symptoms, use caution when engaging in activities such as driving a car, or operating appliances or machinery.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT or SPIRIVA HANDIHALER can cause new or worsened urinary retention. Symptoms of blockage in your bladder and/or enlarged prostate may include difficulty passing urine and/or painful urination. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking your medicine and call your doctor right away.

The most common side effects reported with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT in patients with COPD include sore throat, cough, dry mouth, and sinus infection.

The most common side effects with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT in adult patients with asthma were sore throat, headache, bronchitis, and sinus infection. The side effect profile for adolescent and pediatric patients was comparable to that observed in adult patients with asthma.

The most common side effects reported with SPIRIVA HANDIHALER in patients with COPD include upper respiratory tract infection, dry mouth, sinus infection, sore throat, non-specific chest pain, urinary tract infection, indigestion, runny nose, constipation, increased heart rate, and blurred vision.

Do not swallow SPIRIVA capsules. The contents of the capsule should only be inhaled through your mouth using the HANDIHALER device.

Do not spray SPIRIVA RESPIMAT into your eyes, as this may cause blurring of vision and pupil dilation.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions including kidney problems, glaucoma, enlarged prostate, problems passing urine, or blockage in your bladder.

Tell your doctor all the medicines you take, including eye drops. Ask your doctor if you are taking any anticholinergic medicines because taking them together with SPIRIVA can increase side effects. Do not use SPIRIVA RESPIMAT and SPIRIVA HANDIHALER together.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Instructions for Use for SPIRIVA RESPIMAT.

Click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Instructions for Use for SPIRIVA HANDIHALER.

CL-SVR-0048 2.15.2017

STIOLTO RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

APPROVED USE FOR STIOLTO RESPIMAT

STIOLTO® RESPIMAT® (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray is a prescription medicine used long term, 2 puffs 1 time each day, in controlling symptoms in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a chronic lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.

STIOLTO is not for treating sudden symptoms of COPD. Always have a rescue medicine with you to treat sudden symptoms.

STIOLTO is not for asthma.

Important Safety Information for STIOLTO RESPIMAT

Do not use STIOLTO if you have asthma. People with asthma who take long-acting beta 2 -agonist (LABA) medicines, such as olodaterol, (one of the medicines in STIOLTO), without also using a medicine called an inhaled corticosteroid, have an increased risk of serious problems from asthma, including being hospitalized, needing a tube placed in their airway to help them breathe, or death.

Do not use STIOLTO if you are allergic to tiotropium, ipratropium, atropine or similar drugs, olodaterol, or any ingredient in STIOLTO.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical care if you experience symptoms of a serious allergic reaction including: rash, hives, itching, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, throat, and difficulties in breathing or swallowing.

Get emergency medical care if your breathing problems worsen quickly or if you use your rescue inhaler but it does not relieve your breathing problems. Call your healthcare provider if breathing problems worsen over time while using STIOLTO.

Do not use STIOLTO more often than prescribed by your doctor. Do not use STIOLTO with other LABAs or anticholinergics.

Do not use STIOLTO for treating sudden breathing problems. Always have a rescue inhaler with you to treat sudden symptoms.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions including heart problems, high blood pressure, seizures, thyroid problems, diabetes, kidney problems, glaucoma, enlarged prostate, and problems passing urine.

STIOLTO can cause serious side effects, including sudden shortness of breath that may be life threatening, fast or irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, chest pain, tremor, headache, nervousness, high blood sugar, or low blood potassium that may cause muscle weakness or abnormal heart rhythm. If any of these happens, stop taking STIOLTO and seek immediate medical help.

STIOLTO can cause new or worsening eye problems including narrow-angle glaucoma, and can increase the pressure in your eyes, which can cause the following symptoms: eye pain, blurred vision, seeing halos or colored images along with red eyes. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking STIOLTO and call your doctor right away.

STIOLTO can cause new or worsened urinary retention. Symptoms of urinary retention may include difficulty passing urine, painful urination, urinating frequently, or urinating in a weak stream or drips. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking STIOLTO and call your doctor right away.

The most common side effects of STIOLTO are runny nose, cough, and back pain.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, eye drops, vitamins, and herbal supplements. STIOLTO and certain other medicines may affect each other.

STIOLTO is for oral inhalation only.

The STIOLTO cartridge is only intended for use with the STIOLTO RESPIMAT inhaler.

Do not spray STIOLTO into your eyes. Your vision may become blurred and your pupils may become larger (dilated).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Read the step-by-step patient Instructions for Use for STIOLTO RESPIMAT before you use your inhaler.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, Patient Information, and Instructions for Use for STIOLTO RESPIMAT.

CL-STO-100022 6.5.2019

STRIVERDI® RESPIMAT® (olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

APPROVED USE for STRIVERDI RESPIMAT

Striverdi® Respimat® (olodaterol) Inhalation Spray is a prescription medicine used long term, 2 puffs, 1 time each day, in controlling symptoms in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a chronic lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.

STRIVERDI RESPIMAT is not for treating sudden symptoms of COPD. Always have a rescue medicine with you to treat sudden symptoms.

Striverdi is not for asthma.

Important Safety Information for STRIVERDI RESPIMAT

Do not use STRIVERDI if you have asthma. People with asthma who take long‐acting beta 2 ‐agonist (LABA) medicines, such as STRIVERDI RESPIMAT, without also using a medicine called an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), have an increased risk of serious problems from asthma, including being hospitalized, needing a tube placed in their airway to help them breathe, or death.

Get emergency medical care if your breathing problems worsen quickly or you use your rescue medicine but it does not relieve your breathing problems. Call your healthcare provider if breathing problems worsen over time while using STRIVERDI.

Do not use STRIVERDI RESPIMAT more often than prescribed for you by your doctor. Do not use STRIVERDI RESPIMAT with other LABAs.

Do not use STRIVERDI for treating sudden breathing problems. Always have a rescue inhaler with you to treat sudden symptoms.

Tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including heart problems, high blood pressure, seizures, thyroid problems, and diabetes.

STRIVERDI RESPIMAT can cause serious side effects including sudden shortness of breath that may be life threatening, fast or irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, chest pain, tremor, headache, nervousness, high blood sugar, or low blood potassium that may cause muscle weakness or abnormal heart rhythm. If any of these happen, stop taking STRIVERDI and seek immediate medical help.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical care if you get any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction including: rash, hives, itching, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, throat, and difficulties in breathing or swallowing.

The most common side effects are runny nose, sore throat, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, cough, dizziness, rash, diarrhea, back pain, and joint pain.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and non‐prescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. STRIVERDI and certain other medicines may affect each other.

STRIVERDI is for oral inhalation only.

The STRIVERDI cartridge is only intended for use with the STRIVERDI RESPIMAT inhaler.

Do not spray STRIVERDI into your eyes.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch, or call 1‐800‐FDA‐1088.

Read the step-by-step patient Instructions for Use for STRIVERDI RESPIMAT before you use your inhaler.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, and Instructions for Use for STRIVERDI RESPIMAT.

CL-STRR-100001 6.5.2019

Media Contact:

Michele Baer

Human Pharma Communications

[email protected]

Boehringer Ingelheim

900 Ridgebury Road

Ridgefield CT 06877

More information

boehringer-ingelheim.com/US

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.