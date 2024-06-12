Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation Ignites a Brighter Future in Vet Med with a $500,000 Scholarship Pledge to Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine

DULUTH, Ga., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, is lighting the path to a more diverse future in veterinary medicine with a pledge of $500,000 in scholarship funds to the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine (TUCVM). This commitment will provide a $25,000 annual scholarship to one incoming student each year, significantly reducing the financial burden that often hinders diverse students from pursuing their veterinary dreams.

The Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation's Financial Contributions Program provides charitable funding to nonprofit programs in communities where employees live and work that improve access to human and animal healthcare, enhance STEM education and strengthen the human-animal bond with a focus on helping the underserved.

"When it comes to veterinary medicine, diversity leads to access to care," said Rob Anderson, President of the Boehringer CARES Foundation. "It creates opportunities in underserved areas and populations, ensuring better, healthier outcomes for animals and the humans who care for them. As a foundation, we understand the importance of the human-animal bond, and we know the kind of positive impact this scholarship can have on our communities."

Randolph Legg, President and Head of Commercial Animal Health Business, Boehringer Ingelheim, highlighted the importance of this initiative. "Veterinary medicine in the United States is one of the least racially and ethnically diverse fields. Financial barriers are a significant part of the challenge," he said. "Our partnership with Tuskegee University is a bold stride towards breaking down these barriers and fostering the success of diverse students passionate about veterinary medicine."

Tuskegee University stands as the only Historically Black College or University offering a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, producing more than 70 percent of all African American veterinarians in the United States. This partnership underscores Boehringer's commitment to fostering diversity in the veterinary profession by making the profession more accessible to diverse communities.

This scholarship is not the only way Boehringer is nurturing its relationship with Tuskegee University. Throughout the year, the company plays an active role on campus by hosting events to build brand awareness, participating in career fairs to spotlight opportunities at Boehringer and offering an elective course called "Advancing Human and Animal Health" for undergraduate students interested in the animal health industry.

Through this significant pledge and ongoing partnership with Tuskegee University, Boehringer continues to demonstrate its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for the animal health industry.

"The TUCVM appreciates the intentional and impactful partnership we have with The Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation," said Dr. Ruby L. Perry, Dean of the College. "This notable $500,000 pledge in scholarships to our students aligns with the mission and vision of our college to sustain the legacy of training and educating underrepresented minorities as veterinarians in the veterinary profession."

"The TUCVM also appreciates Boehringer's focus on increasing diversity in the animal health industry and the commitment of a $25,000 annual scholarship to one incoming veterinary student each year shows the purposeful relationship of The Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation to supporting veterinary medical education," Perry concludes.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Lean more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation

Boehringer Ingelheim CARES Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the communities where our employees live and work by improving the health and well-being of people and animals, with a focus on helping the underserved. The programs we support align with our goals to improve access to healthcare, enhance STEM education, and strengthen the human-animal bond.

About the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine

Located in Alabama as one of the state's two accredited veterinary programs, the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine (TUCVM) was envisioned in 1944 by Dr. Frederick D. Patterson, founder of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and officially established at Tuskegee in 1945. TUCVM is the only veterinary medical professional program located on the campus of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States. The College has educated more than 70 percent of the nation's African American veterinarians and has been recognized as the most diverse of all schools/colleges of veterinary medicine in the nation. The College's primary mission is to provide an environment that fosters a spirit of active, independent, and self-directed learning, intellectual curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, ethics, and leadership; and promotes teaching, research, and service in veterinary medicine and related disciplines. For more information, visit www.tuskegee.edu/vetmed.

About Tuskegee University

Located in Tuskegee, Alabama, Tuskegee University is a private, state-related and nationally ranked land-grant institution that serves a racially, ethnically and religiously diverse student body of 3,000-plus students. The institution was founded in 1881 by Booker T. Washington and is one of the nation's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges since 1933, Tuskegee's academic programs — many accredited by their respective accrediting bodies — currently lead to 41 bachelor's, 16 master's and five doctoral degree opportunities. For more information about Tuskegee University, visit www.tuskegee.edu.

Media Contact:

Chrissy Jones

Boehringer Ingelheim

Director – Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim