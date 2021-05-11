Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrates 50th Anniversary in the U.S. by Committing Up to $450,000 to Nonprofit Partners

"We are excited to partner with our colleagues to invest in our communities to help people and animals in need." Tweet this

The eligible nonprofit causes are working both locally and nationally to address unmet needs by improving access to healthcare, enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, strengthening the human-animal bond and providing essential support to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these areas of focus are aligned with the BI Cares Foundation's mission and goals. Employees have until June 30th to direct their donations; nonprofit partners will receive their consolidated contributions in the next several months.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation is an independent nonprofit foundation committed to improving the lives of people and animals in need toward our larger goal of making healthier communities. The Foundation strengthens our communities through innovative philanthropic contributions and donations of healthcare products and resources.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, with around 52,000 employees, we create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 22.33 billion USD (19.57 billion EUR). Our significant investment of over 4.2 billion USD (3.7 billion EUR) in 2020 (18.9% of net sales) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

Media Contact:



Linda Ruckel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (203) 791-6672

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim

Related Links

http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.us

