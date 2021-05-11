Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrates 50th Anniversary in the U.S. by Committing Up to $450,000 to Nonprofit Partners
All active U.S. employees can direct donations from the BI Cares Foundation to eligible nonprofits to help strengthen our communities
May 11, 2021, 08:00 ET
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Boehringer Ingelheim's 50-year anniversary in the U.S., the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation (BI Cares), an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of people and animals, has committed up to $450,000 in employee-directed funds to strengthen communities and address unmet needs. The company's approximately 8,500 active U.S. employees have been encouraged to direct a one-time $50 donation from BI Cares to one of the more than 40 eligible nonprofit causes in its Matching Gifts Program. To help even more people and animals in need, five U.S. employees will each have the opportunity to direct an additional $5,000 BI Cares donation to a nonprofit cause within the program that they feel passionate about.
"In celebration of Boehringer Ingelheim's 50 years in the U.S., we are excited to partner with our colleagues to invest in our communities to help people and animals in need," said Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation and Chairperson, Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation Board of Directors. "Our hope is that through these collective donations to our nonprofit partners, we will help make stronger and healthier communities where we live and work."
The eligible nonprofit causes are working both locally and nationally to address unmet needs by improving access to healthcare, enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, strengthening the human-animal bond and providing essential support to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these areas of focus are aligned with the BI Cares Foundation's mission and goals. Employees have until June 30th to direct their donations; nonprofit partners will receive their consolidated contributions in the next several months.
About Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation
The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation is an independent nonprofit foundation committed to improving the lives of people and animals in need toward our larger goal of making healthier communities. The Foundation strengthens our communities through innovative philanthropic contributions and donations of healthcare products and resources.
About Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.
As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, with around 52,000 employees, we create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 22.33 billion USD (19.57 billion EUR). Our significant investment of over 4.2 billion USD (3.7 billion EUR) in 2020 (18.9% of net sales) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.
We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.
Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.
Media Contact:
Linda Ruckel
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (203) 791-6672
SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim
Share this article