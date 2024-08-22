Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrates International Dog Day with Major Donations and Volunteer Work in Metro Atlanta with Local Animal Welfare Organizations

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., the largest animal health company in Georgia, proudly gives back to the metro Atlanta community ahead of International Dog Day on August 26. Demonstrating its commitment to pet welfare and supporting local shelters, Boehringer organized a volunteer project and donation drive for a local animal shelter and made financial and product donations to support pets.

"We have a strong commitment to our local shelters and the communities where we operate," said Randolph Legg, President and Head of the Commercial Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA. "By collaborating with these organizations, we actively contribute to the welfare of shelter animals in the metro Atlanta area. Such initiatives perfectly align with our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals."

This week, 80 dedicated Boehringer team members volunteered their time and expertise to transform the play yards at LifeLine Animal Project based in Atlanta, GA. They renovated five (5) play yards, built agility courses, sunshades, and created sensory gardens and pools to provide dogs with an enjoyable space to play and learn. These renovations will help the shelter focus on early intervention programs and enrichment activities to improve the lives of these animals, ultimately increasing their adoptability and overall well-being.

"The impact made at the LifeLine Community Animal Center in one day by the staff at Boehringer Ingelheim wouldn't have been possible without their support," said Rebecca Guinn, Chief Executive Officer at LifeLine Animal Project. "This contribution will have a profound effect that will improve the overall health and well-being of shelter pets while they are awaiting adoption. These improved play yards will be a tremendous source of joy not only for the animals but for our teams and our community as well."

In addition to the volunteer project, Boehringer sponsored the August 21 Atlanta Braves bobblehead giveaway featuring Ozzie Albies and his dog. Before the game, Boehringer made a donation to the Ozzie Albies Foundation to help advance the foundation's mission to promote animal care and protection.

Additionally, Boehringer announced a donation of nearly 5,400 doses of product to be split between two organizations, LifeLine Animal Project and the Ozzie Albies Foundation. This donation helps ensure pets receive parasite protection before adoption.

"We are grateful for the financial support and product donation from Boehringer Ingelheim. This contribution will greatly impact shelter animals' health and well-being," said Andreia Albies, Executive Director at the Ozzie Albies Foundation. "Boehringer Ingelheim's collaboration with pet welfare organizations like ours demonstrates their commitment to animal welfare and making a positive difference in the community. We sincerely appreciate their compassion and support."

Boehringer Ingelheim remains committed to supporting local shelters and making a lasting difference in the lives of animals. To learn more about the pets available for adoption in your area, we encourage you to visit a shelter near you.

For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

About Ozzie Albies Foundation

The Ozzie Albies Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue organization, is dedicated to advocating for and protecting animals. Its mission is to promote animal adoption, provide support to shelters and rescues, encourage spaying and neutering, and rescue animals in need. By promoting animal care and welfare, the Ozzie Albies Foundation strives to be the voice for all animals. For more information, please visit www.OzzieAlbiesFoundation.org.

About LifeLine Animal Project

A nonprofit founded in 2002, LifeLine Animal Project provides lifesaving solutions to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. LifeLine manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where it has sustained no-kill levels, and operates two LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics. LifeLine provides services to over 43,000 animals annually and has performed 195,500 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to date, including 61,100 stray/feral cats through its Community Cat program, metro Atlanta's first and largest trap-neuter-return assistance program. LifeLine's community outreach improves the quality of life for animals in the community and helps prevent pet overpopulation. LifeLine's Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all. In the last twenty years, LifeLine has helped over 350,000 animals. For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org or follow LifeLine on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

