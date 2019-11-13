Boehringer Ingelheim invests nearly $50 million to expand plant in Puerto Rico

Laboy Rivera thanked Boehringer Ingelheim for reaffirming its commitment to Puerto Rico and said expansion plans like Boehringer Ingelheim's demonstrate that Puerto Rico is on track to continue attracting business and industry. The secretary noted that the pharmaceutical industry in Puerto Rico accounts for 29.9 percent of gross domestic product.

Everett Hoekstra, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., said the company is proud of its ties to the island.

"Our site in Puerto Rico is critical to meet growing demand for products that help protect pets from disease," he said.

Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health business in the United States has invested more than $220 million to expand sites in Georgia, Missouri and Puerto Rico in the last few years. Those investments have created or will create several hundred jobs.

"We are dedicated to the communities around the United States where our employees live and work," Hoekstra said.

The Barceloneta plant has been in operation for 48 years.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Barceloneta site manufactures HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel). HEARTGARD Plus is a real beef chew that prevents heartworm disease in dogs and treats and controls hookworm and roundworm infections.

The $49.9 million expansion will let the site start manufacturing NexGard® (afoxolaner), which is FDA-approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment and control of tick infestations in dogs; it also is the only product that is FDA-approved for the prevention of Lyme infections as a direct result of killing vector ticks. The Barceloneta site already packages NexGard (afoxolaner) manufactured in Brazil for shipment to the United States and Canada.

In addition to operating a manufacturing site on the island, Boehringer Ingelheim has invested time and resources to help people and animals in Puerto Rico.

The company has contributed products worth $2.2 million as part of the Spayathon™ for Puerto Rico, a coalition of 26 groups organized by the Humane Society of the United States. Those groups have provided free spay/neuter and vaccination services to tens of thousands of animals.

In addition, the BI Cares Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization that operates out of Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. headquarters in Ridgefield, Connecticut, donated more than $150,000 to nonprofits that provided assistance in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. The Foundation donated medicine for people on the island. The company's animal health business donated products for animals.

This fall, Boehringer Ingelheim plans to donate the first of 60,000 doses of rabies vaccine and tens of thousands of dollars to fight rabies in Puerto Rico.

HEARTGARD® Plus IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) is well tolerated. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Following the use of HEARTGARD Plus, digestive and neurological side effects have rarely been reported. For more information please see full prescribing information or visit www.HEARTGARD.com .

NexGard® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NexGard® (afoxolaner) is for use in dogs only. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include vomiting, itching, lethargy, diarrhea, and lack of appetite. The safe use of NexGard in pregnant, breeding or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. For more information, click here for full prescribing information or visit www.NexGardForDogs.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of almost $4.7 billion (3.9 billion euros) worldwide in 2018, about 10,000 employees and a presence in more than 150 markets. The company has pioneered advancements in vaccines, parasite-control products and therapeutics that limit pain and slow disease, and aims to create the future of animal wellbeing for pets, horses and livestock by focusing on prevention.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health Business has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,000 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, www.facebook.com/BoehringerAHUS or www.twitter.com/Boehringer_AH.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health of humans and animals is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas: human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $20.7 billion (17.5 billion euros). R&D expenditure of about $3.8 billion (3.2 billion euros), corresponded to 18.1 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment.

