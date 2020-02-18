Boehringer-Ingelheim Launches Patient-Centric MyStudyWindow Powered by Carebox

INGELHEIM, Germany and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Carebox Healthcare Solutions announced the recent launch of MyStudyWindow (www.mystudywindow.com), a digital platform empowering patients, families, caregivers, and doctors to learn about Boehringer Ingelheim's studies by offering information in an easy to access and understandable way. The collaboration brings together Carebox' expertise in study matching based on patient eligibility criteria and Boehringer Ingelheim's extensive scientific capabilities to pursue innovation on behalf of patients around the world.

Mohammed Ali, Global Head of Digital Development, Global Clinical Operations at Boehringer Ingelheim, says: "This initial release of MyStudyWindow represents an important step towards our vision to bring patients and physicians closer to the clinical trials environment. We plan to establish a next-generation platform empowering patients who consider to participate in or to learn about Boehringer Ingelheim studies and research. In addition, we aim to support doctors to find the information they need to consult on and pursue a well-informed treatment."

The digital platform MyStudyWindow follows a patient-centric approach using lay friendly language, educational content and user-friendly features that provide guidance: Users can select from a range of condition-specific questionnaires to anonymously answer questions about a patient's diagnosis, disease stage, and treatment history. MyStudyWindow instantly matches the user to potentially relevant clinical studies from the Boehringer Ingelheim portfolio, suggests nearby study site locations, and provides guidance on contacting the site for next steps. For studies that Boehringer Ingelheim would conduct in the future, patients will have the opportunity to provide feedback on their research experience to further stepping closer towards clinical trial democratization. The functions are facilitated by artificial intelligence powered automation which enables Carebox to continuously curate and structure eligibility criteria for Boehringer Ingelheim clinical trials.

"We are proud to be part of this project as the technology partner to develop and operate MyStudyWindow as a cloud-based SaaS solution", explains Brian Weiss, CEO of Carebox Healthcare Solutions. "We are looking forward to continuing to expand the functionality and global reach of MyStudyWindow to further Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to patient-centric clinical research designs."

Increasing patient and doctor awareness of clinical study opportunities and improving access is an industry challenge. Often times a lack of awareness leads to potential issues for up to75 percent of investigators who fail to enroll the target number of participants. Furthermore, this impediment leads to as much as 90 percent of all clinical trials worldwide failing to enroll patients within the target amount of time and must extend their enrollment period.1 The parties involved in healthcare innovation increasingly recognize the role of patients and caregivers as key stakeholders in clinical research. Boehringer Ingelheim believes that the empowerment of patients and caregivers can be beneficial for study recruitment and help them to go into an informed dialog, especially those living with rare diseases.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health of humans and animals is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 17.5 billion euros. R&D expenditure of almost 3.2 billion euros, corresponded to 18.1 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Carebox Healthcare Solutions

No patient should miss a clinical trial and the advanced treatment option it offers because they and their doctor don't know about it or can't find it!

Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials, using automation technology and human supervision to transform the unstructured patient eligibility criteria in the published global database of clinical trials and enable instantaneous matching of patient clinical and genomic profiles to all relevant studies.

Patient-facing organizations and point-of-care physician-facing technology solution vendors partner with Carebox to embed trial matching and referral for their constituents. Over 600,000 patients and doctors have already used the Carebox technology cloud platform.

Carebox delivers additional value to its network partners and subscribers with patient-site referral communication automation, mapping of EHR records and genomic reports to clinical trial eligibility criteria, and personalized patient navigation services.

Learn more about Carebox at http://www.careboxhealth.com/.

