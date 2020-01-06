Boehringer Ingelheim launches trivalent poultry vaccine

Until now, Boehringer Ingelheim has offered two vaccines that guard against the three diseases, but they cannot be used together.

Veterinarians and poultry producers have had to choose whether to use VAXXITEK HVT+IBD to vaccinate against Marek's Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease or NEWXXITEK™ HVT+ND to prevent Marek's Disease and Newcastle Disease.

"VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND provides producers the flexibility and expected protection against three diseases with one product," said Matt Nelson, head of Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. poultry business. "We're confident this vaccine will improve flock health and live production performance our customers have come to expect from the VAXXITEK brand."

Boehringer Ingelheim will manufacture VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND from its site in Gainesville, Georgia, which produces more than 60 billion doses of poultry vaccine a year for use in the United States and over 60 other countries.

Nikki Pritchard, global head of poultry vaccines R&D at Boehringer Ingelheim, said VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND brings a simplified and effective solution to the poultry industry.

"Disease prevention through vaccination is key to ensure better bird health, resulting in bird performance and safety. This is critical in supporting our customer's ability to produce affordable protein to feed the planet," she said.

Boehringer Ingelheim is seeking regulatory approval in several countries to provide its new trivalent vaccine to customers outside the United States.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of almost $4.7 billion (3.9 billion euros) worldwide in 2018, about 10,000 employees and a presence in more than 150 markets. We have pioneered advancements in vaccines, parasite-control products and therapeutics that limit pain and slow disease, and we aim to create the future of animal wellbeing for pets, horses and livestock by focusing on prevention.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health Business has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,000 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Business, visit http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.us ingelheim.us , www.facebook.com/BoehringerAHUS or http://www.twitter.com/Boehringer_AH .

Visit www.poultryhealthusa.com to learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. poultry business.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health of humans and animals is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since its establishment in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for three business areas: human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $20.7 billion (17.5 billion euros). R&D expenditure of about $3.8 billion (3.2 billion euros) corresponded to 18.1 percent of net sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility toward mankind and the environment.

VAXXITEK® is a registered trademark and NEWXXITEK™ is a trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. ©2019 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., 3239 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, GA 30096. All rights reserved. US-POU-0024-2019

