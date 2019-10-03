Boehringer Ingelheim Taps ZS's REVO Analytics to Help Build a More Customer-Centric Organization

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global professional services firm ZS has launched a strategic initiative with Boehringer Ingelheim to upgrade the top-20 pharmaceutical company's existing data and analytics system to a more flexible, efficient model with greater capacity for producing valuable customer insights. Leveraging ZS's data and analytics platform, REVO™, which is built with cloud services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), ZS will help Boehringer Ingelheim achieve its goals of implementing more precise, personalized engagement strategies across each of its global affiliates and improving the overall customer experience.

With more than 35 years as a trusted vendor in the pharmaceutical space, ZS offered not only an advanced tech solution but also strong business expertise and a nuanced understanding of Boehringer Ingelheim's global markets. This knowledge and experience placed ZS in a prime position to support the organization in transforming its data and analytics.

"ZS worked in close collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to tailor the platform for their use," said ZS Principal Kapil Nayyar, who leads ZS's REVO Analytics offering. "It consolidates myriad data sources and offers a more agile, accelerated method for generating insights from those sources. And it represents a cultural shift in how Boehringer Ingelheim is able to set their business goals and make more insights-driven business decisions."

Added Nayyar: "Data has become more important than ever for driving business decisions, but the pharma industry on average is still playing catchup on the tech that can handle the data volume and complexity. Boehringer Ingelheim is on the leading edge in its work to elevate these capabilities on a global scale."

The first phase of Boehringer Ingelheim's data and analytics initiative will start by replacing the legacy data systems of its U.S. affiliates, with other regions to follow in the near future. To learn more about the initiative and ZS's REVO Analytics, visit zs.com/REVO.

