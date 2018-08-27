Boehringer Ingelheim to donate 75,000 doses of rabies vaccine to the Global Alliance for Rabies Control through SHOTS FOR GOOD Initiative

"The support of our participating veterinary practices made this donation possible," said Zach Mills, DVM, executive director of Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. Pet Veterinary Professional Services. "BI understands the importance of vaccination to the overall health of pets worldwide. With more than a decade of experience advocating for rabies prevention, the Global Alliance for Rabies Control has the infrastructure to put this donation to good use."

The donated doses will support a mass dog vaccination campaign in Madagascar. Being an island nation, it provides an area of focus for this donation program, enabling the opportunity to control the disease and limit the potential for reintroduction of rabies from neighboring countries.

"We're delighted to receive this generous donation from Boehringer Ingelheim made possible by its veterinary customers," said Professor Louis Nel, chief executive officer of GARC. "Dog-mediated rabies disproportionately affects rural and economically disadvantaged communities. By preventing rabies at its source, we can help protect those who lack access to effective rabies treatment."

GARC will manage the campaign in Madagascar in concert with the government veterinary services and international and local NGOs. The organizations will use established protocols to plot and record each animal vaccinated along with real-time tracking of the progress of the program to help ensure each priority area is suitably covered before moving on to other areas. The coalition and support from local veterinary services will ensure a sustainable approach embedded in the local community.

"Dog owners in Madagascar want to vaccinate their dogs against rabies, but barriers like cost and access to facilities prevent them from doing so," Nel added.

About World Rabies Day



World Rabies Day, held every year on September 28, is observed by the United Nations as an International Day. Coordinated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, it is a day to raise awareness about rabies and how to prevent this deadly disease. Hundreds of events are held by organizations and individuals around the world in recognition of this day.

About Global Alliance for Rabies Control



The Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) aims to eliminate human deaths from canine rabies by 2030, by working with governments; veterinary, public health and educational experts; and communities to facilitate policy change, build capacity to eliminate rabies and fill research gaps. GARC develops capacity building tools and programs, coordinates regional networks and is coordinating the Zero by 30 campaign alongside the WHO, FAO and OIE.

GARC focuses on Africa and Asia as the two regions where the rabies burden is highest. Through regional (in Africa, Asia and the Middle East) and global networks, GARC has strong rabies control connections and collaborators in more than 70 countries.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health



As the second largest animal health business in the world, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving animal health. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has products available in more than 150 markets and a global presence in 99 countries. For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, click here.

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Improving the health and quality of life of patients is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of nearly 18.1 billion euros. R&D expenditure, exceeding three billion euros, corresponded to 17.0 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success, rather than short-term profit. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment. More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim