Boehringer Ingelheim to Work with Xybion's Preclinical Gold Standard Solution, Pristima XD, to Enhance Lab Operations

PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xybion Corporation announced today it is partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim to enhance process efficiency and data integrity in the Preclinical lab. This end to end preclinical gold standard solution helps with study planning, protocol, study execution, animal management, data management and regulatory submissions globally.

Boehringer Ingelheim's mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned and has the freedom to pursue its long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good. As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

The preclinical lab processes and data management are a critical part of Boehringer Ingelheim's development, and the enhanced processes will make Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) as well as non-GLP studies more efficient. "Boehringer Ingelheim is excited to partner with Xybion and its end to end, fully unified solution, which will support us to run nearly the entire process from a single system. This improves the business user experience significantly, offers more flexibility and simplifies the IT ecosystem through a single platform instead of operating multiple systems," says Dr. Robin Stierkat, IT Project manager of Boehringer Ingelheim.

Kamal Biswas, President and COO of Xybion says, "We are very excited to start this partnership. Xybion's Pristima XD gold standard preclinical solution creates an end-to-end digital laboratory execution environment with connected workflows, innovative technology-driven automation, integrated instruments, and data management for the entire preclinical operation."

"The cloud based Digital Lab platform helps Boehringer Ingelheim to achieve the goal to provide more health and improve the lives of both humans and animals, while reducing complexity in our own IT landscape," adds Dr. Robin Stierkat.

About Xybion Corporation

Xybion is a leading software solutions and consulting company dedicated to helping corporations solve business problems and create new capabilities. Through intelligently designed systems and business processes, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs and manage compliance, regulatory adherence and risk. Serving more than 160 customers in 25 countries, we have the global scale and expertise to bring employees around the world to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, workplace health, and government. We put our expertise in action every day to help companies transform the digital workplace. Our unique solutions focus on integrated preclinical lab management, early-stage drug discovery, digital lab solution, regulatory compliance, GRC, quality management, predictive compliance, content management and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion Corporation has supported, through software, services and consulting, most of the top 20 global life sciences companies.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of 19 billion euros. Our significant investment of almost 3.5 billion euros in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Contacts

Media

Joseph Kalina

Xybion Corporation

609-512-5790 x 316

[email protected]

SOURCE Xybion Corporation

Related Links

https://www.xybion.com/

