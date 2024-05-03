Boehringer Ingelheim Unveils New R&D Laboratory in St. Joseph, Mo., Pioneering the Future of Animal Health Products

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, celebrated a new and innovative laboratory space at its St. Joseph, Mo. location by hosting a ribbon cutting. This state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the development of future products, including biotherapeutics.

The new laboratory is a testament to Boehringer's commitment to innovation and excellence. This unique late-stage R&D laboratory, the only one of its kind in the US, is designed to streamline the process of transitioning products from development to manufacturing, enhancing our ability to serve animals better. The lab's flexible design and proprietary equipment, which allows scientists to mimic operations, removes hurdles of transfers and maximizes efficiency.

"As we venture into exciting new areas of innovation, this facility will play a pivotal role and will be instrumental in driving R&D for future products," said Caroline Belmont, Vice President of US Global Innovation, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Boehringer's St. Joseph location is a key site within the company's global operations. This location is primarily dedicated to the product development and production of animal health products for livestock and horses. The opening of this new laboratory underscores the company's dedication to leading the industry in vaccine development and manufacturing – and to the community in which it operates.

"Boehringer Ingelheim is not just a global leader in animal health – they are a part of the fabric of our community," said Kim Young, President KC Animal Health Corridor. "This facility underscores Boehringer's dedication to leading the industry in research, development and manufacturing. The heart of the Corridor are the companies choosing to invest in the region."

"Boehringer has a strong presence in the Midwest, with key facilities and operations contributing significantly to its global operations," said Belmont. "This region is a crucial hub for the global animal health industry due to its rich agricultural heritage and extensive livestock farming. Boehringer's strategic positioning in this community allows it to leverage local resources and expertise, playing a pivotal role in advancing the global animal health industry."

For more information and to download the media kit, visit boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim