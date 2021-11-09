Boeing 777X Arrives in Dubai for 2021 Dubai Airshow

Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition and an exceptional passenger experience. The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe. First delivery of the airplane is expected in late 2023.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

