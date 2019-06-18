Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Announce Commitment for Five 787-9 Dreamliners

LE BOURGET, Paris, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL; "ALC"], a leading aircraft leasing company, announced a commitment during the Paris Air Show to purchase five 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.5 billion at list prices.

"Demand for reliable, versatile, and fuel-efficient airplanes is at an all-time high," said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "These five Boeing 787-9 aircraft are required by our airline customers to satisfy strong ALC lease placements of the 787."

Boeing has sold more than 1,400 Dreamliners since the program's introduction, making it the fastest-selling widebody jet in history. The 787 Dreamliner allows airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent and serve far-away destinations.

The 787-9, a stretch of the 787-8, can fly 296 passengers 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km) in addition to carrying more cargo and allowing airlines to profitably grow routes first opened by the 787-8. The combination of unrivaled fuel efficiency and long range has helped airlines flying the 787 family of airplanes save more than 36 billion pounds (16 billion kilograms) of fuel and open more than 235 non-stop routes.

"We are thrilled that ALC has decided to add more 787 Dreamliners to its elite portfolio of airplanes that they place with customers across the globe," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. "I'm confident that the market-leading capabilities of the 787-9 will continue contributing to ALC's long-term success."

About Boeing:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth. www.boeing.com

About Air Lease Corporation:

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

