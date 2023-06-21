Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Announce Order for Two 787 Dreamliners

- Lessor adds two new 787-9s to its backlog as it continues to expand its 787 customer base for the industry's most utilized wide-body jet

- Customers have placed more than 250 787 order and commitments this year

News provided by

Boeing

21 Jun, 2023, 03:30 ET

LE BOURGET, France, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) [NYSE: AL] today announced at the Paris Air Show 2023 that the leading global lessor will grow its world-class portfolio of airplanes with a purchase of two 787 Dreamliners.

ALC has been a long-standing 787 customer, placing its first purchase for the 787-9 in 2010. Its airplane portfolio currently includes the 787-9 and 787-10.

Continue Reading
Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) today announced at the Paris Air Show 2023 that the leading global lessor will grow its world-class portfolio of airplanes with a purchase of two 787 Dreamliners. (Image: Boeing)
Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) today announced at the Paris Air Show 2023 that the leading global lessor will grow its world-class portfolio of airplanes with a purchase of two 787 Dreamliners. (Image: Boeing)

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched nearly 360 new nonstop routes around the world, more than 10 times as many new routes as other jets in the same category. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) in a typical two-class configuration.

"ALC is a key strategic leasing partner to Boeing, and we are delighted that it continues to see the value proposition of the 787 family for its customers," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its unparalleled fuel efficiency, the 787 Dreamliner family is playing a major role in pioneering new routes in the long-haul travel market while reducing fuel use and emissions, allowing airlines to meet their sustainability objectives."

Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace, the 787 family has avoided more than 125 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months.

About ALC

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations 
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Luxair Selects Boeing 737-7 To Grow Single-Aisle Fleet

Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.