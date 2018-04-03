Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

"These aircraft perfectly fit ALC's and our airline lessees' growing need for additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Our success in MAX placements to date speaks to the strong market demand for these aircraft," said John Poerschke, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower operating costs and additional range to open up new destinations. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

Boeing has delivered more than 100 737 MAX airplanes to over 20 customers worldwide, including four to ALC, with the fifth delivering in May 2018.

"The ALC team has a great track record of forecasting what airlines want in terms of new airplanes. Their growing commitment to the 737 MAX reflects the strong market demand for this airplane around the world," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company. "We're pleased that ALC is having success with the 737 MAX's capabilities and efficiencies which are critical traits lessors need in their portfolios."

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,400 orders from 96 customers worldwide. For more information and feature content, visit www.boeing.com/commercial/737max.

