Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Students will sign STEM Letters of Intent at City Hall in downtown Chicago during a ceremony attended by elected officials and business and community leaders. Fifty students have been selected to take part in the event. The students were recruited by and applied through the Chicago STEM Pathways Cooperative, a Project Exploration initiative – which is a community-based effort aimed at addressing inequities in the STEM learning landscape from early childhood to career.

"Boeing is honored to recognize the achievements of some of the top students across the Chicagoland area and to celebrate their commitment to pursuing careers in STEM," said John Blazey, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. "The future innovators we are recognizing will be leaders in the advancement of technology and innovation in the 21st century workplace, and we are privileged to support them in this endeavor."

Boeing's support of STEM Signing Day events extends beyond the Chicagoland area and into many communities where the company operates. In 2018, Boeing supported more than 240 students across the U.S. through participation in similar STEM Signing Day events in South Carolina, Alabama and Washington State.

"Our purpose as a company is to help people be their best in the moments that matter," said Matt Blakely, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We are thrilled to invest in the future of the students we honor and recognize during our first-ever STEM Signing Day. As our future innovators and changemakers, we believe that one day, they too will help others be their best in the moments that matter."

Over the last decade, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has granted nearly $60 million to STEM education programs across the globe, including $4.3 million in 2017 that supported two million teachers and students in more than 140 technology and engineering programs. The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, which creates innovative, mission-critical communications solutions and services and helps public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities.

"All of Chicago is proud to see our investments in high quality college prep programs help hard working students develop the skillsets needed to compete and win in the 21st century," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "We are grateful to partners like Boeing and Motorola Solutions, which are helping to ensure Chicago's kids have a plan for success after high school and recognizing their hard work. It is the right thing to do for our students' futures, and the right thing to do for Chicago's future."

About The Boeing Company:

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company's strategic objectives, create value and help build better communities worldwide. Boeing's efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning, contributing to workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities.

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

See how Boeing is making a difference for Our Future, Our Heroes and Our Homes by visiting the 2018 Boeing Global Engagement Portfolio at Boeing.com/community.

Engage with us on social @Boeing through #BoeingInspires #Boeing Partner #STEMSigningDay

About Motorola Solutions Foundation:

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The foundation achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially science, technology, engineering and math programming.

For more information on Motorola Solutions Corporate and Foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/giving.

Contacts

Jason Capeheart

Boeing Communications

Phone: +1 312-544-2568

jason.s.capeheart@boeing.com

Jeff Madsen

Motorola Solutions

Phone: +1 224-230-0865

jeff.madsen2@motorolasolutions.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-and-motorola-solutions-foundation-present-inaugural-chicago-stem-signing-day-300653630.html

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

