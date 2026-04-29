Boeing and SCAT Airlines Announce Order for Five 737 MAX Jets to Support Growth

Kazakhstan carrier will add capacity and range with the 737-9 to serve growing air travel demand and expand international routes

First Central Asian 737 MAX operator continues fleet modernization with fuel-efficient airplanes

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and SCAT Airlines today announced the carrier will expand its fleet and boost capacity with the fuel-efficient 737 MAX. The airline's previously unidentified order for five more 737-9 jets will support operational efficiency and expand longer-range single-aisle service, including more routes to Europe.

SCAT also converted five 737-8 jets from a previous order to the larger 737-9.

Boeing and Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines announced that the carrier will expand its fleet and boost capacity with the fuel-efficient 737 MAX.

SCAT Airlines will leverage its larger 737-9 fleet to operate long-haul flights from Kazakhstan and pioneer seventh-freedom routes from Central Asia across Europe and Asia. The airline recently launched a landmark Prague-Sanya service, connecting the Czech Republic and China with a technical stop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan ─ a journey of more than 14 hours.

"This fleet update allows SCAT Airlines to better meet growing passenger demand while maintaining the flexibility to serve a diverse and expanding route network," said Vladimir Denissov, president of JSC SCAT Airlines. "Converting five of the previously ordered 737-8s to 737-9s, together with the new firm order for five 737-9s, enhances our seating capacity per flight and will improve schedule reliability as we expand our international network."

The 737 MAX family delivers exceptional efficiency and performance, reducing fuel use by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 737-9 seats up to 220 passengers and has a range of up to 6,110 kilometers (3,300 nautical miles), giving airlines the capacity and extended range to open new routes and profitably serve high-demand markets.

"SCAT's decision to grow its 737-9 fleet highlights the versatility and economic advantages of the 737 MAX family," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Eurasia, India and South Asia. "The 737-9 offers the right combination of capacity, range and efficiency to help airlines expand their networks while lowering operating costs. We're proud to support SCAT as it connects Central Asia with more destinations across Europe and beyond."

Based in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, SCAT Airlines operates an extensive domestic and international network across Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States with nearly 40 Boeing jets in service. The airline was the first in Central Asia to fly the 737 MAX and currently operates nine 737-8 and five 737-9 airplanes.

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SOURCE Boeing