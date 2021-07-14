Boeing and SkyNRG Partner to Scale Sustainable Aviation Fuels Globally

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA), SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas today announced a partnership focused on scaling the availability and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) globally. Boeing will also invest in SkyNRG Americas' SAF production project, for which Alaska Airlines is a previously announced partner.

"Sustainable aviation fuels are safe, proven and offer the greatest potential to reduce our industry's carbon emissions in the near, medium and long term," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. "This partnership is an important milestone on our journey to decarbonize aerospace, while ensuring that its societal and economic benefits are available to people everywhere."

Boeing, SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas will work together to accelerate SAF development globally, focusing on scaling production capacity, building awareness and engaging stakeholders throughout the value chain, including airlines, governments and environmental organizations.

"We are extremely proud to take the longstanding Boeing-SkyNRG relationship to this new level. We have always been strong collaborators and through this teaming effort, we're strengthening our relationship even further," said Maarten van Dijk, Managing Director of SkyNRG.

As a leader in the SAF industry, SkyNRG sources and supplies SAF, develops production capacity, advises on policy decisions, manages corporate SAF programs and takes the high road on sustainability. SkyNRG Americas is a new company focused on growing SAF production in North America. Its first dedicated U.S. production facility for SAF will supply airports and airlines on the West Coast. Boeing's investment in the project includes the advance purchase of SAF from this facility for use in company flight tests and other operations.

"We are thrilled to be in this partnership with Boeing and grateful for their leadership by providing an advance payment for SAF from our first facility. With this teaming agreement, SkyNRG Americas will be able to accelerate our efforts to expand the SAF industry throughout North America," said John Plaza, CEO of SkyNRG Americas.

The partnership builds on Boeing's long-term industry leadership and investment in SAF. The company began SAF test flights in 2008 and helped gain approval for commercial use in 2011. The Boeing ecoDemonstrator uses SAF for all flight test programs and completed the world's first commercial airplane flight using 100% SAF in 2018. Earlier this year, Boeing committed that its commercial airplanes will be capable and certified to fly on 100% SAF by 2030.

"Our industry will need a strong, reliable supply of SAF to address climate change and drive adoption," said Raymond. "We aspire to partner and help create that supply."

For more information about Boeing's sustainability efforts, please visit www.boeing.com/sustainability.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About SkyNRG

As the pioneer and a leader for sustainable aviation fuel, SkyNRG scales up SAF demand and supply globally. Having supplied over 30 airlines on almost all continents, it is SkyNRG's mission to make SAF the new global standard, driven by sustainable practices throughout the supply chain. To ensure SkyNRG makes the right decisions regarding the sustainability of its operations, projects and products, SkyNRG is structurally advised by an independent Sustainability Board, which includes representatives from WWF International, the European Climate Foundation, Solidaridad Network and the University of Groningen. Also, SkyNRG's operations are certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), the highest possible certification standard for sustainable fuels. Learn more at: www.skynrg.com.

About SkyNRG Americas

SkyNRG Americas, Inc. is a new company headquartered in the U.S. and is supported by SkyNRG. SkyNRG Americas consists of a dedicated team of experienced industry leading professionals focused on building dedicated SAF production facilities throughout North America. These new SAF production facilities will lead to increased supply for SkyNRG's global network, a perfect fit with SkyNRG's ambition to supply SAF to the aviation industry across the globe. Learn more at: www.skynrgamericas.com.

