Boeing announces $6 million investment in Thurgood Marshall College Fund

To date, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In addition to scholarships, TMCF provides programmatic, capacity building, public policy and advocacy support for its 47 member-schools and the nearly 300,000 students that attend them.

"This investment is another example of how we are building a diverse pipeline of future talent," said Michael Ford, Boeing vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion. "Through scholarships, internships, on-campus engagements and immersive opportunities at Boeing, we hope to inspire and enable HBCU students to pursue careers in the aerospace industry."

"The support from Boeing is more than a gift," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. "It is the manifestation of a long-term strategic partnership that will change the trajectory of so many innovative, intelligent and deserving students."

The investment will fund scholarships, internships, on-campus engagements and immersive "boot camp" programs that will introduce students to Boeing's culture and career paths. Eight HBCUs will benefit from this support, including:

Alabama A&M University

Clark Atlanta University

Morehouse College

Spelman College

Howard University

Morgan State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Tuskegee University

Students from other HBCUs can also take advantage of the investment through TMCF's award-winning Leadership Institute.

Today's announcement builds on Boeing's ongoing investment in HBCUs, including South Carolina State University, Southern University, Prairie View A&M University, Florida A&M University and Tennessee State University.

About The Boeing Company

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company's strategic objectives, create value and help build a robust pipeline of diverse, early career talent. Boeing's efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning and contributing to workforce and skills development.

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the black college community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the Pre-K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

