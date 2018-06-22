Boeing Announces Additional $350,000 Grant to "A Better Chance" Nonprofit Partner

"This additional investment, along with our previously announced commitment, will help lift up our young people and in turn improve our local communities," said Tim Keating, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "Our relationship with ABC is stronger than ever, and we hope this show of support enables the organization to further its impact, bringing educational equity to children across the county."

Boeing's contribution will support programs that increase the number of minority students placed into high-performing college preparatory schools, enabling them to pursue positions of responsibility and leadership in American society. ABC participants have a 99 percent high school graduation rate and 96 percent college graduation rate.

Underscoring the strong partnership, ABC recently awarded former Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Jim McNerney with its Chairman's Award for his commitment to education and education equity for underrepresented youth.

About The Boeing Company:

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company's strategic objectives, create value and help build better communities worldwide. Boeing's efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning, contributing to workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities.

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

See how Boeing is making a difference for Our Future, Our Heroes and Our Homes by visiting the 2018 Boeing Global Engagement Portfolio at Boeing.com/community.

About "A Better Chance"

A Better Chance is the oldest and only national organization of its kind changing the life trajectory for academically talented youth of color via access to rigorous and prestigious educational opportunities for students in grades 6-12. Our mission is to increase substantially the number of well-educated young people of color who are capable of assuming positions of responsibility and leadership in American society. We carry out our mission through our signature College Preparatory Schools Program, which annually recruits, refers and supports about 500 Scholars at more than 300 Member Schools in 27 states. We have been opening the doors to greater educational opportunities since 1963 and more than 15,000 Alumni have now gone on to distinguished careers as physicians, artists, educators, lawyers, politicians and corporate executives.

