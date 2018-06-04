Boeing announces details of $100 million employee education investment

"When we asked our people how best to invest in their learning and development they spoke up loud and clear," said Heidi Capozzi, senior vice president of Human Resources. "We listened and read every single idea that was submitted. Our long-term plans represent a down payment on the future of our employees and tomorrow's technical workforce."

The workforce development programs will launch an online network of resources designed to make learning more accessible to employees at all levels of the company. A new partnership with Degreed.com will provide employees with access to online lessons, certification courses and degree programs. The investment will also fund several programs to help employees enhance technical skills and understand industry trends, tools and technologies. The first program will focus on digital literacy, a key enabler of Boeing's growth strategies.

The company plans to announce additional employee education investments later this year.

Boeing also made a $6 million investment in the future technical workforce through a partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and several Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The strategic investment will support scholarships, internships and immersive "boot camp" programs to help students experience what it's like to work at Boeing.

Boeing is a leader in supporting employee learning and workforce development, and was recently recognized by Indeed.com as one of the top 15 companies in the U.S. for pay and benefits. Boeing also offers formal mentorship programs, internships, rotation assignments and leadership training at the Boeing Leadership Center near St. Louis.

