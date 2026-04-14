Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2026





Commercial Airplanes Programs



‍737 114

‍767 6

‍777 8

‍787 15

Total 143







Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New) 2

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15

CH-47 Chinook (New) 1

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1

F-15 Models 1

F/A-18 Models 2

KC-46 Tanker 4

MH-139 2

P-8 Models 1

Commercial and Civil Satellites 1

Total1 30



1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

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SOURCE Boeing