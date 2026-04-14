Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries
News provided byBoeing
Apr 14, 2026, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026 as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
1st Quarter
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
114
|
767
|
6
|
777
|
8
|
787
|
15
|
Total
|
143
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
2
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
15
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
1
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
1
|
F-15 Models
|
1
|
F/A-18 Models
|
2
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
4
|
MH-139
|
2
|
P-8 Models
|
1
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
1
|
Total1
|
30
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
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Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing
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