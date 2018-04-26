Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines

CHICAGO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Aviall, today announced it signed a multi-year parts distribution agreement with GE Aviation to support the T700 engine. Under this agreement, Aviall will market and distribute components needed to support the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the GE T700 engine models that power civil and international military helicopters for customers in more than 30 countries.
"GE and Aviall share a strong, strategic relationship, having already signed spares distribution agreements serving our J85, F110, CF6, CFM and CF34 engines," said Cristina Seda-Hoelle, General Manager of GE Aviation's Military Customer Services. "We look forward to working with Aviall to provide the best possible customer experience and further build upon the T700's four-decade legacy."
Since entering production in 1978, the T700 has powered a variety of civilian, commercial and military applications that support transport, medical evacuation, air rescue, marine patrol and defense missions around the world.
"We appreciate the confidence that GE Aviation has placed in us to provide global support to the T700 engine – the engine that is relied upon for so many critical missions," said Eric Strafel, Aviall President and CEO. "We believe this agreement is a testament to our enduring relationship with GE Aviation and our ability to provide value through increased material availability through our 40 international locations and an unwavering commitment to mission preparedness."
Aviall's worldwide distribution network will provide localized support for customers relying on the T700 engine for fleet readiness. As an established global aerospace and defense distributor, Aviall has a long-standing history of connecting customers with strategically-positioned product solutions, designed to meet current and future needs.
About Aviall
Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries. For more information, visit www.aviall.com.
About Boeing Global Services
Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.boeing.com/services.
About GE Aviation
GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world's Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. For more information, visit www.ge.com/aviation.
