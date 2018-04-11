Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot

"Boeing's partnership with SIAEC will create more efficient and customer-focused service solutions by combining our resources and intimate understanding of airframe lifecycle with knowledge of current and emerging requirements in the Asia Pacific region," said Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services.

Under the integrated Global Fleet Care agreements, BAPAS will provide engineering services, maintenance planning and scheduling, and operation control center services, along with materials demand planning and spares support for the airlines. BAPAS also will tailor maintenance and reliability programs and provide support for aircraft modifications. Following these agreements, BAPAS is anticipated to support more than 70 Boeing aircraft within the Singapore Airlines Group.

Boeing and SIAEC also confirmed the completion of the agreements and processes necessary to fully enable the BAPAS joint venture. BAPAS will continue offering industry-leading engineering, materials management and fleet maintenance support solutions for Boeing 737, 747, 777 and 787 aircraft to airline customers in the Asia Pacific region.

About Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services Pte. Ltd.

Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services Pte. Ltd. (BAPAS) is a joint venture that combines Boeing engineering knowledge of the 737, 747, 777 and 787 aircraft with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) maintenance, repair and overhaul expertise. BAPAS offers a total fleet maintenance solution that incorporates a suite of knowledge based maintenance services. These one-stop services include Fleet Engineering Services, Fleet Material Services and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, specifically formulated to cover airline customer needs from entry into service to ongoing operations to the decommission or sale of an aircraft.

About Boeing Global Services

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

