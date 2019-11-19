Boeing Announces Services Orders and Agreements with Middle East Airlines and Government Customers

DUBAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced at the Dubai Airshow services orders and agreements with leading airlines and governments to provide greater lifecycle value to their fleets and enable improved connectivity, exploration and mission readiness.

The Middle East is one of the fastest growing aviation services markets in the world, with Boeing forecasting a combined addressable market in the region for commercial and defense services worth $225 billion over the next 10 years.

"We are proud to offer purpose-built solutions that reflect market needs and the preferences and operational requirements of our customers, including those in the important Middle East region," said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. "Boeing is committed to growing our service offerings together with commercial and government partners to expand the Middle East's organic aerospace services expertise and support local industry."

Recent Middle East services orders and agreements include:

Egypt signed an Apache Sustainment Extension for technical assistance and on-site support.

signed an Apache Sustainment Extension for technical assistance and on-site support. FlySAFAIR joins more than 300 international customers using Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox to access their fleets' real-time digital maintenance data and engineering and certification information.

Kuwait finalized an agreement for Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), which provides F/A-18 support equipment, aircrew courseware and training devices, and technical publications.

finalized an agreement for Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), which provides F/A-18 support equipment, aircrew courseware and training devices, and technical publications. Saudi National Center of Aviation (SNCA) signed an agreement with Boeing for its Jeppesen Dispatcher Training. This agreement provides Jeppesen training content, including electronic training materials, and instructors to train SNCA students throughout the Middle East as part of its dispatch curriculum.

as part of its dispatch curriculum. TAAG Angola Airlines reached a five-year agreement for Boeing Global Services' Global Fleet Care. This agreement provides Virtual Maintenance and Engineering support for TAAG's entire fleet of 15 Boeing 777 (8) and 737-700 (7) aircraft.

Boeing previously announced at the Dubai Airshow agreements with EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) for a range of aircraft lifecycle solutions spanning Global Services' robust suite of offerings, including landing gear, engine support, digital solutions, and materials parts access.

Additional services orders and agreements with Boeing's growing global customer set include:

Korea signed a multiyear F-15K F110 engines spares agreement that will provide spares for the Republic of Korea's fleet of F-15 aircraft.

signed a multiyear F-15K F110 engines spares agreement that will provide spares for the Republic of Korea's fleet of F-15 aircraft. India reached a three-year training renewal agreement for C-17 training services for the Indian Air Force

reached a three-year training renewal agreement for C-17 training services for the Indian Air Force LATAM Airlines Group, one of Latin America's leading passenger and cargo airlines, announced multiyear agreements that will provide LATAM access to Boeing's global supply chain for 787 and 777 Landing Gear Exchange services.

leading passenger and cargo airlines, announced multiyear agreements that will provide LATAM access to Boeing's global supply chain for 787 and 777 Landing Gear Exchange services. Japan signed a Foreign Military Sale agreement for Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) for the country's V-22 fleet.

signed a Foreign Military Sale agreement for Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) for the country's V-22 fleet. Norwegian Air Shuttle has reached a multiyear agreement for Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag (EFB) solution, including NavData digital navigation services, airport data, and required navigation performance (RNP) services.

has reached a multiyear agreement for Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag (EFB) solution, including NavData digital navigation services, airport data, and required navigation performance (RNP) services. Netherlands and Boeing continue to work together to support the Royal Netherlands Air Force's AH-64E helicopters in line with the U.S. Government and the newest capabilities.

