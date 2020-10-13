Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2020.

"We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. "We're taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term. Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic."

Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2020

Year-to-

Date 2020











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 3





12





747 1





2





767 6





20





777 5





15





787 13





49



Total 28





98

















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 7





18





AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 12





44





C-40A —





—





CH-47 Chinook (New) 4





19





CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2





3





F-15 Models —





3





F/A-18 Models 5





14





KC-46 Tanker 4





10





P-8 Models 3





9





Commercial and Civil Satellites —





—





Military Satellites —





—















Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

SOURCE Boeing

