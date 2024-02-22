Boeing Appoints Uma Amuluru Human Resources Leader

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Uma Amuluru as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer and executive vice president, Human Resources, effective April 1. Amuluru succeeds Michael D'Ambrose who announced his plans to retire this July.

In her new role, Amuluru will be responsible for Boeing's talent planning, global talent acquisition, learning and development, compensation and benefits, employee and labor relations, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. She will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and serve on the company's Executive Council.

"Uma is a superb leader with a strong track record of building terrific teams and strengthening complex organizations. Continuing to invest in our 170,000 employees around the world will be a priority as their actions, voices and ideas make it possible for us to bolster our quality and earn confidence with key stakeholders," said Calhoun. "Her deep knowledge of our company and its people, including through her work as Boeing's first chief compliance officer, makes Uma ideally suited to lead our efforts to support and develop our global workforce as we focus on Boeing's path forward."

Amuluru currently serves as vice present and general counsel to Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a position she has held since early 2023. Prior to that, Amuluru served as Boeing's first chief compliance officer, where she stood up the company's Global Compliance organization, and served on Boeing's Executive Council. Before joining Boeing in 2017, Amuluru, who is a former federal prosecutor, held senior positions in the U.S. government, including serving as counselor to the U.S. Attorney General and Associate White House Counsel to President Barack Obama.

"I want to thank Mike for his relentless and passionate advocacy for the people of Boeing, and for his leadership and dedicated service during an important and challenging period in our company's history," said Calhoun. "Over the past four years, he has fostered a culture of care for our associates while steadfastly focusing on talent development programs, recruiting the best candidates and modernizing our human resources organization to further strengthen Boeing around the world."

D'Ambrose will work to support this leadership transition and retire this July. He joined Boeing in July 2020 with more than four decades of business experience including leading global human resources teams at ADM, Citigroup, First Data and Toys 'R' Us.

