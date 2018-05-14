Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing

"This agreement expands Boeing's ties to Israeli industry while helping companies like Assembrix expand their business," said David Ivry, president, Boeing Israel. "Boeing seeks suppliers globally who meet stringent quality, schedule, cost and intellectual capital standards, and Assembrix does all of that."

Assembrix's software will enable Boeing to transmit additive manufacturing design information using secure distribution methods to protect data from being intercepted, corrupted or decrypted throughout the distribution and manufacturing processes.

Boeing is focused on leveraging and accelerating additive manufacturing to transform its production system and support the company's growth. The company currently has additive manufacturing capabilities at 20 sites worldwide and partners with suppliers across the globe to deliver 3D-printed parts across its commercial, space and defense platforms.

"We are pleased to partner with Boeing and value its confidence in us and in our capabilities," said Lior Polak, Assembrix CEO. "This collaboration supports our vision to develop and implement innovative solutions that connect the world and take the additive manufacturing digital thread one step forward."

About Boeing in Israel:

The relationship between Boeing and Israel goes back 70 years — to the founding of the state of Israel. Since then, Boeing has worked closely with Israeli commercial and military customers and suppliers to develop lasting partnerships. Boeing has a long history of working with Israel's technical and industrial sectors and continues to seek such relationships for common benefit. Today, Israeli industry supplies parts for many Boeing defense and commercial products, including the F-15, the AH-64D Apache Longbow, the next-generation Arrow 3 interceptor, and the 737, 777 and 787 airplanes. For more information, visit www.boeing.com.

About Assembrix:

Assembrix developed a cloud-based platform that virtualizes industrial 3D printing, enabling simpler, secured and more efficient processes. It oversees the entire additive manufacturing thread from the initial part model to the verified physical part and beyond. The platform enables allocation and monitoring of industrial 3D printers for multiple in-house users or external clients, leading to a fully-automated and self-controlled process, higher printer utilization and higher ROI.

