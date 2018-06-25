CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and seventy-one cents ($1.71) per share.
The dividend is payable September 7, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2018.
____________________________
Contact
Communications: (312) 544-2002
Investor Relations: (312) 544-2140
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-board-approves-quarterly-dividend-300671889.html
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article