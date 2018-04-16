Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane

The first airplane, a BBJ MAX 8, will now be outfitted with an auxiliary fuel tank, which will enable the new owner to fly up to 6,640 nautical miles (12,297 km) in a standard configuration.

"The BBJ MAX will be able to connect distant cities like a widebody commercial jet. It's one of the reasons why this game-changing airplane outsold the competition four to one last year," said Laxton.

Customers from around the world have placed orders for nearly 20 BBJ MAX airplanes, including all three models: the BBJ MAX 7, BBJ MAX 8, and BBJ MAX 9. The first delivery is set for later this year.

Aside from its market-leading range and interior space, the BBJ MAX also features a system that provides a lower cabin altitude, integrated airstairs, and other modern amenities.

The Boeing Business Jet MAX - based on the new 737 MAX airplane family – is designed with more fuel efficient engines, improved aerodynamics, and advanced systems. The new technology allows all three models of the family to fly farther and have lower operating costs than its predecessors.

About Boeing Business Jets

Boeing Business Jets offers a portfolio of ultra-large-cabin, long-range airplanes that are perfectly suited for private, charter, corporate and Head of State operations. The product line includes the BBJ MAX family, and high performance versions of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, 777, and 747-8. Since its launch in 1996, Boeing Business Jets has won 258 orders and delivered 233 of those jets.

