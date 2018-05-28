Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales

"We continue to see a lot of customer interest in Boeing's family of business jets and that is translating into new orders and a growing backlog," said Greg Laxton, leader of Boeing Business Jets. "Customers seek more space and greater range, which is driving significant growth in the large cabin segment."

Two of the new orders this year are for the BBJ MAX airplane, adding to a backlog of 19 airplanes and making the BBJ MAX one of the selling business jetliners in history.

Based on the new 737 MAX airplane, the BBJ MAX delivers 14 percent better fuel efficiency thanks to advanced engines and improved aerodynamics. The model also features 787-style flight deck displays and multiple advanced new systems.

The BBJ MAX family offers customers more range, comfort, and space than any business jet in its class. The jet is capable of flying 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km) and features a lower cabin altitude, and bespoke interiors to match any preference.

"The performance advantage of the BBJ MAX is a big sales driver," said Laxton. "The airplane is perfectly suited for discerning customers who want to fly further without stopping."

Boeing celebrated the first BBJ MAX 8 flyaway in April 2018. Additional deliveries of BBJ MAX airplanes are expected in the coming months.

The BBJ Demonstrator, Boeing's Next-Generation 737-700 based business jet, is a winner of the industry leading 2018 International Yacht and Aviation Award in a prestigious Interior Design and Completion category.

