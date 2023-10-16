Boeing Business Jets Unveils Premium Cabin Selections for VIP Jets

- New "BBJ Select" cabin options streamline design process, accelerating interiors installation and jet delivery

- Developed exclusively for the BBJ 737-7, customers can select pre-designed cabin layouts to purchase a new turnkey BBJ at a fixed price

News provided by

Boeing

16 Oct, 2023, 14:05 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Business Jets (BBJ) customers have a new way to customize cabin interiors for the BBJ 737-7, reducing costs and accelerating delivery of new VIP jets, the company announced today. With BBJ Select, Boeing is offering a wide range of pre-designed cabin layouts and configurations to expedite installation, while lowering the total purchase price of the airplane.

The company shared its new BBJ Select premium interiors at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

"Boeing Business Jets is offering customers a new, streamlined approach to designing a unique, comfortable and functional interior for our BBJ 737-7 jet," said BBJ President Joe Benson. "For customers who may not have the time or desire to create a fully bespoke interior, BBJ Select offers pre-designed options to outfit their cabin, which allows us to offer the jet at a very attractive, fixed price."

From guest rooms and private offices to family rooms and VIP passenger seating configurations, customers select modules for each section of the airplane. In all, BBJ Select offers 144 unique modular cabin combinations in three different color palettes, covering the spectrum of personal, business and head-of-state airplane requirements.

Designed in collaboration with award-winning business jet completion centers Aloft AeroArchitects and Greenpoint Technologies, BBJ Select layouts eliminate costs for one-time engineering and related work for the installation of a clean sheet cabin design. To simplify the purchase experience, customers sign one contract with Boeing and the company oversees the design, build and delivery of the fully outfitted VIP aircraft.

BBJ Select cabins are exclusively available for the BBJ 737-7, the newest member of the BBJ 737 MAX family. With an unmatched combination of globe-spanning range, superior cabin space and best-in-class operating economics, the BBJ 737-7 can fly passengers over 15 hours non-stop while reducing fuel use and emissions compared to previous generation business jets. Built for daily flights, BBJs provide far higher reliability and retain more residual value compared to competitors.

About Boeing Business Jets
With more than 260 jets sold since its founding in 1996, Boeing Business Jets is the industry-leading VIP jet division that brings the best of commercial aviation into the realm of personal air travel. With a wide range of high-performance aircraft, the jets can be uniquely customized for private, business or governmental use. For more information, visit www.boeing.com/bbj/.

Adam Mertz
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-240-1786
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

