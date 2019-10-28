Boeing CFO Smith to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference November 6

News provided by

Boeing

Oct 28, 2019, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will speak at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Visit http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: 312-544-2002

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

Also from this source

Boeing Elects Adm. John M. Richardson (Ret.) to Board of Directors...

Boeing Statement On Lion Air Flight 610 Investigation Final Report...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Boeing CFO Smith to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference November 6

News provided by

Boeing

Oct 28, 2019, 11:00 ET