Boeing CFO Smith to Speak at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 6

Boeing

Jan 16, 2019, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will speak at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City on February 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen51/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: 312-544-2002

