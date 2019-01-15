Boeing CFO Smith to Speak at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 6
Boeing
Jan 16, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will speak at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City on February 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen51/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.
Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: 312-544-2002
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article