Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX to Jet Airways

"The new 737 MAX is a critical element to our future growth strategy and we are proud to become the first airline in India to introduce this brand new airplane to our customers," said Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways. "The 737 has been the backbone of our dynamic fleet for many years and we are excited to leverage the superior capabilities of the new 737 MAX. The improved economics and efficiency as well as the passenger pleasing features of the MAX will enable us to strengthen our position as India's premier airline."

This delivery marks the first of 150 737 MAX airplanes the Mumbai-based airline has on order with Boeing, following two separate orders for 75 jets placed in 2015 and earlier this year.

"This milestone delivery adds yet another chapter in our long and successful relationship with Jet Airways," said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Jet Airways continues to demonstrate their leadership in a highly competitive market and I am confident that these new 737 MAX airplanes will enable the airline to successfully achieve long-term growth going forward."

Jet Airways is India's second-largest airline with a fleet of nearly 120 airplanes serving more than 60 destinations across 15 countries across Asia, Europe, North America and elsewhere.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,500 orders from 99 customers worldwide.

The family of airplanes is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines, and includes design updates such as Boeing's Advanced Technology winglet that will result in less drag and optimize performance, especially on longer-range missions. Together, these improvements reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions by at least 14 percent compared to today's Next-Generation 737s – and by 20 percent more than the single-aisle airplanes they replace.

