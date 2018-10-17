Boeing Delivers First 787-9 Dreamliner to Juneyao Airlines

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] delivered the first 787-9 Dreamliner for Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines. The new, super-efficient Dreamliner will also be the first widebody commercial jet operated by a privately-held Chinese airline.

"This delivery is our airline's biggest milestone and marks a big step toward expanding our network in China and beyond," said Wang Junjin, Chairman, Juneyao Airlines. "As the market-leading widebody model, the 787-9 Dreamliner will play a key role in our global business growth."

Juneyao Airlines, previously an all-Airbus operator, mainly offers flights from Shanghai to more than 50 cities across China. In introducing the long-range 787 Dreamliner, the carrier is looking to expand its international network and increase flights to Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

The 787-9 is part of a family of three airplanes that offer long ranges and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market. The 787-9 can carry 290 passengers and fly up to 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km), while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to older airplanes. Passengers will appreciate a more comfortable flight thanks to the Dreamliner's large windows, lower cabin altitude, smooth-ride technology, and other amenities.

"We are delighted to welcome Juneyao to the growing 787 Dreamliner family. We are confident that the Dreamliner's fuel efficiency, range and passenger-pleasing features will power the next stage of Juneyao Airlines' expansion," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing at The Boeing Company. "This delivery marks the first of 10 787-9 Dreamliners for Juneyao and their emergence as an international carrier."

To ensure a smooth introduction of the Dreamliner, Juneyao Airlines will use Boeing Global Services' pilot training. The airline will also employ electronic flight bag in the flight deck to improve operational efficiency. On other aircraft, Juneyao uses Boeing's tailored charting services and flight planning solutions.

The 787 Dreamliner is the fastest-selling widebody jet in history with nearly 1,400 orders since its launch. More than 700 of those Dreamliners have entered service around the world, helping airlines open 210 new, non-stop routes and saving more than 28 billion pounds of fuel.

