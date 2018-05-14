Boeing donates $1 million to nonprofits in support of well-being, mental health, veterans and community programs

In the U.S., donations benefited five nonprofit organizations: the National Alliance on Mental Illness; the Trevor Project; the Yellow Ribbon Fund; Team Red, White & Blue; and the Travis Manion Foundation. These organizations provide mental health and veterans services throughout the nation.

Outside the U.S., beneficiaries were Soldier On, Ltd. in Australia and the Royal Air Force 100 Appeal in the UK. Soldier On, Ltd. helps Australian veterans and families reintegrate into civilian life, while the Royal Air Force 100 Appeal commemorates the achievements of the Royal Air Force and all those who have served.

The donation also includes $250,000 for nonprofit organizations in communities where Boeing has a presence. The funds will be awarded in $25,000 increments to 10 Boeing work sites around the world and then donated to local nonprofit organizations. The 10 sites will be selected based on employee and leadership participation in the Boeing Moves the World event. The selected sites will be announced in June.

"Donations will benefit programs that support our well-being, our heroes and our communities," said Greg Marchand, director of Global Benefits. "Our employees are actively engaged in improving their health and well-being all while living the Boeing mission to help others and inspire the world."

Grant recipients were identified in partnership with Boeing Global Engagement and include:

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company's strategic objectives, create value and help build better communities worldwide. Boeing's efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning, contributing to workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities.

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

