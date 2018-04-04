Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico

According to Boeing's 2017 Services Market Outlook, the Latin American commercial aviation services market is currently growing at five percent per year. Boeing expects the total aviation support and services market in the region to be worth $530 billion by 2036.

"Airline efficiencies are changing the game and today's orders demonstrate how Latin American carriers are finding ways to be nimble and flexible," said Gardiner Porter, regional managing director for the Americas with Boeing Global Services. "Our state-of-the-art analytics tools and exchange programs are all about keeping customer fleets operating and ready for use in an age of rapid technological advancement."

GOL Linhas Aereas S.A., Brazil's largest domestic carrier, signed an agreement adding Airplane Health Management to its 737 MAX fleet. With Airplane Health Management, a Boeing AnalytX solution, GOL will now be able to take greater advantage of Boeing's deep understanding of systems and design, as well as fleet-wide operational maintenance learning. This enables predictive maintenance actions that improve efficiency and lower operating costs.

GOL will take delivery of its first new 737 MAX 8 starting this year. Employing Airplane Health Management will empower GOL to improve MAX fleet management, especially on its international expansion.

Aeromexico, the largest airline in Mexico, operates one of the most technologically-advanced fleets in the region and is a leading regional operator of the 787 Dreamliner. It will use Boeing's Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program for 17 aircraft in its 787 fleet, as well as AOG access. Through the program, operators receive an overhauled and recertified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.

Aeromexico will also start using AerData's Engine Fleet Planning and Costing tool for its Boeing fleet, which helps customers optimize engine maintenance planning, engine spares availability and budgets. Using Boeing AnalytX capabilities, the tool analyzes in hours what typically takes an airline weeks to examine using other methods.

About Boeing Global Services

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

Contact

Katie Zemtseff

Boeing Communications

Office: +1 425-965-3054

Mobile: +1 206-390-7589

Katherine.a.zemtseff@boeing.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-expands-services-engagement-in-latin-america-with-gol-airlines-and-aeromexico-300624195.html

SOURCE Boeing