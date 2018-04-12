Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

"Our continued success in an increasingly challenging business environment is driven in large part by having the aerospace industry's best team and talent—and that includes the world's best supply chain," said Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "This year's Supplier of the Year award recipients all share a passion for innovation, collaboration and sustained exceptional performance—qualities we look for in all of our industry partners."

In 2017, Boeing spent almost $60 billion with nearly 13,000 suppliers from all 50 U.S. states and 57 countries. Supplier-provided components, services and engineering support make up approximately 65 percent of the cost of Boeing products.

"At a time marked by heightened competitive pressure, Supplier of the Year winners demonstrate an unrelenting dedication and commitment to Boeing and its global customers," said Jenette Ramos, senior vice president, Supply Chain & Operations. "They are among the best aerospace suppliers the world has to offer, and with their help, we will continue to lead the market by delivering value together throughout Boeing's second century."

Supplier of the Year Award winners for 2017:

Gary Jet Center – Gary, Ind., USA

Community Engagement Award – Supplier with demonstrated strategic investments, engagements and advocacy to strengthen the communities where we live and work.

Watson Furniture Group – Poulsbo, Wash., USA

Environment Award – Supplier with demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance or successful partnerships in a formal, measurable environmental program and culture of environmental leadership.

RB Enterprises – Mukilteo, Wash., USA

Collaboration Award – Supplier has worked with Boeing to achieve a shared goal in areas of innovation, process or product improvement.

Airgas USA, LLC – Radnor, Pa., USA

Safety Award – Supplier models a zero-injury mindset, investing in and implementing a formal, measurable safety program.

Cyient Limited – Hyderabad, India

Support & Services Award – Supplier provides outstanding support or services to Boeing, including engineering support, logistical support and/or site services.

Woodland Trade Co – Tacoma, Wash., USA

Production & Design Award – Supplier or institution has been instrumental in the design, modification or production of a product.

nLogic – Huntsville, Ala., USA

Outstanding Performance Award – Supplier has exhibited superior performance and has achieved Boeing Performance Excellence Award status for five consecutive years.

East/West Industries – Ronkonkoma, N.Y., USA

Global Supplier Diversity Award – Small diverse supplier that has worked with Boeing to achieve a shared goal.

Lepton Global Solutions – Vienna, Va., USA

Pathfinder Award – Supplier delivers outstanding efforts and/or improvements during the year.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation – Canberra, Australia

Technology Award – Supplier's outstanding performance in research and development has been instrumental in the introduction of new products to meet Boeing's current and future business needs.

Dell Computer Inc. – Round Rock, Texas, USA

Advantage Award – Supplier provides competitive advantage by exceeding cost performance goals and objectives for the product or services provided.

University of Cambridge – Cambridge, UK

Innovation Award – Supplier's outstanding performance in research and development efforts are instrumental in the introduction of new products to meet Boeing's current and future business needs.

Turkish Aerospace Industries – Ankara, Turkey

Alliance Award – Supplier contributes to Boeing's success by sharing risk and through long-term relationships that support and advance Boeing's strategic objectives.

