Boeing Launches SAF Dashboard to Track and Project Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

- Dashboard tracks potential SAF availability, and underscores need to close gap between supply and demand

News provided by

Boeing

20 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today launched SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity over the next decade. Based on data collected by BloombergNEF, the Dashboard aggregates total SAF capacity announcements by suppliers on a global scale and can filter anticipated supply by production pathway, location and other metrics. The tool is accessible on Boeing's new Sustainable Aerospace Together hub.

Continue Reading
Boeing today launched SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity over the next decade. (Image: Boeing)
Boeing today launched SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity over the next decade. (Image: Boeing)

Related Documents

SAF Dashboard Navigation Guide
View PDF
SAF Dashboard Navigation Guide

Boeing released the tool at the 2023 Paris Air Show to support discussion and action among industry stakeholders regarding the existing SAF footprint as well as future production levels required to meet the commercial aviation industry's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"SAF reduces CO2 emissions by up to 85% and possibly more over the fuel's life cycle, offering the greatest potential to decarbonize aviation over the next 30 years," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. "SAF Dashboard portrays the data visually as our industry works together across sectors to increase SAF production for a more sustainable aerospace future."

The release of SAF Dashboard comes after Boeing in May launched the public version of the Boeing "Cascade" Climate Impact Model, a data modeling tool that identifies the effects of a range of sustainability solutions to reduce aviation's carbon emissions.

Cascade and SAF Dashboard provide access to necessary data to advance the conversation on aviation decarbonization. Visit Cascade and the SAF Dashboard at www.sustainabilitytogether.aero

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Boeing, Avolon Announce Order for 40 737 MAX Jets

Air Algérie Orders Eight Boeing 737 MAX Jets, Commits To Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.