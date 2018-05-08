The order provides two more Boeing 777-300ER (Extended Range) airplanes for Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the national carrier of Switzerland and a member of the Lufthansa Group.

SWISS currently operates 10 777-300ERs, one of the most efficient, capable and reliable twin-aisle passenger airplanes in aviation. The airline says the 777-300ER has served as the backbone of their long-haul fleet and the additional airplanes will allow them to further expand their network.

The order also provides two more 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo, one of the world's leading air freight carriers that serves nearly 300 destinations.

"We are honored that Lufthansa Group, an aviation leader in Europe and around the world, is expanding their fleet of 777 airplanes," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "The order is another testament to the tremendous value of the 777 and its unique combination of long range, outstanding efficiency, and leading reliability."

The 777-300ER can seat up to 386 passengers in a three-class configuration and has a maximum range of 7,930 nautical miles (14,685 km). The 777 Freighter, the industry's largest and longest range twin-engine cargo jet, can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a payload of 102 metric tonnes (102,000 kg).

For further information, please contact:

Paul Bergman

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

206-724-7292

paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

Béatrice Bracklo

Boeing Deutschland GmbH

Office: +49 30 77377-106

Mobile: +49 172 4125525

beatrice.bracklo@boeing.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-lufthansa-group-complete-order-for-four-777-airplanes-300644606.html

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

