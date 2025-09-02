Boeing, Macquarie AirFinance Announce Order for 30 737 MAX Airplanes

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Macquarie AirFinance announced today the lessor has increased its commitment to the 737 MAX with an order for 30 737-8 jets. The purchase was booked in July as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

With this order, Macquarie AirFinance will expand its 737 MAX portfolio to 70, providing its airline customers with access to the latest generation aircraft. The 737's large global customer base and low operating costs make it a cornerstone of most lessors' portfolios, representing approximately 30% of all financed airplanes.

"This incremental order marks another milestone in our company's growth strategy," said Eamonn Bane, CEO of Macquarie AirFinance. "The Boeing 737 MAX offers exceptional fuel efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort, making it an ideal choice for our airline customers worldwide. "By expanding our fleet with these state-of-the-art aircraft, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our partners, while supporting the future of global aviation."

Known for its versatility, the 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). The 737 MAX family is well-suited to support airline fleet modernization by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"Macquarie AirFinance's expanded commitment to the 737 MAX is a testament to the value of this airplane among the leasing community and our airline customers," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "Lessors remain an important partner to Boeing and global carriers in providing financial solutions that expand single-aisle fleets."

Lessor orders for the 737 MAX now account for nearly one-quarter of the total order book for the airplane family. Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that 33,000 new single-aisle airplanes will be needed over the next 20 years to replace older models and meet air traffic growth.

About Macquarie AirFinance

Macquarie AirFinance is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and financing solutions with a portfolio of 227 aircraft leased to 84 airlines across 48 countries and a firm orderbook of 105 new technology narrowbody Boeing and Airbus aircraft. With offices in Dublin, London, San Francisco and Singapore, Macquarie AirFinance is owned by Macquarie Asset Management, PGGM Infrastructure Fund and Australian Retirement Trust.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

