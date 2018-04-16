Boeing Names Lepton Global Solutions 2017 Pathfinder Supplier of the Year

VIENNA, Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Wednesday, the Boeing Company announced its 2017 Supplier of the Year awards at the Boeing Annual Global Supplier Conference in Portland, Oregon. Among the 13 companies to receive an award was Lepton Global Solutions, a leading small business provider of end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Lepton received Boeing's Pathfinder Supplier of the Year Award recognizing outstanding efforts in the "Leaders' Choice" category. Lepton has worked closely with the Boeing Defense and Space and Boeing Commercial Satellite Services groups to provide customized satellite communications solutions and equipment for the company's government customers.

Representatives from Boeing's top global suppliers were honored by Boeing's Supplier Management leadership at the Annual Boeing Global Supplier Conference in Portland, Oregon, on April 11, 2018

This year's recipients represent an elite group among 13,000 active Boeing suppliers in 57 countries. The awardee selection was based on stringent performance criteria for quality, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

"Our whole team has felt incredibly fortunate to work with Boeing in the last year," said Isabel Bacon, managing partner at Lepton Global Solutions. "We look up to Boeing as a corporate role model for quality, values- and excellent service. To be recognized in this capacity is a true honor, and we will strive to continue providing outstanding support to Boeing as well as furthering our strong working relationship in the years to come."

"Boeing's success in 2017 is a direct reflection of our partnership with top-performing suppliers to generate value for our global customers," said Jenette Ramos, senior vice president, supply chain & operations. "We will continue to work together with creativity, passion and innovation to provide our customers a competitive edge through our stellar products and services."

Media Contact:

Lyuda Promyshlyayeva

Phone: 571.313.1256 ext 115

Email: lyuda@leptonglobal.com

Related Images

boeing-supplier-of-the-year-award.jpg

Boeing Supplier of the Year Award, 2017

Representatives from Boeing's top global suppliers were honored by Boeing's Supplier Management leadership at the Annual Boeing Global Supplier Conference in Portland, Oregon, on April 11, 2018

pathfinder-award-2017-boeing.jpg

Pathfinder Award, 2017 Boeing Supplier of the Year

Lepton Global Solutions received Boeing's Pathfinder Award for Outstanding Efforts at Boeing's Global Supplier Ceremony in Portland, Oregon, on April 11, 2018

Related Links

Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-names-lepton-global-solutions-2017-pathfinder-supplier-of-the-year-300630074.html

SOURCE Lepton Global Solutions