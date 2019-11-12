Boeing Names New Communications Leader for Commercial Airplanes Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] today announced the appointment of Conrad Chun as vice president of Communications for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, effective immediately.

Chun most recently served as vice president of Communications for Boeing Global Services where he was responsible for media relations, employee and executive communications, digital communications, government and customer relations, and product and services marketing communications in support of Boeing's fastest-growing business unit.

Previously, Chun served as director of Communications for Global Services & Support and Boeing Military Aircraft, both of which were divisions of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

In his new role, Chun will continue reporting to Anne Toulouse, senior vice president of Communications, and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"Stan and I are confident in Conrad's abilities to help us prepare to safely return the 737 MAX to service and continue to drive progress across our commercial airplanes business," Toulouse said.

Chun joined Boeing in 2010 after retiring from the U.S. Navy as a captain with 24 years of service. Chun is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in information systems from the Naval Postgraduate School. Chun currently serves as chairman of the board of directors for the Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN), a nonprofit organization that focuses on job-placement solutions for military-affiliated spouses and caregivers to war-wounded veterans.

Chun succeeds Linda Mills, who announced she will be leaving the company.

"We thank Linda for her many contributions and wish her all the best in the future," Toulouse said.

Alexa Marrero, current director of Communications Operations for Boeing Global Services, will serve as interim head of Communications for Boeing Global Services until a permanent replacement is selected.

