Boeing Programs Receive Aviation Week Laureate Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Boeing [NYSE:BA] programs were honored today with Aviation Week Laureate Awards for extraordinary achievements in aerospace.

Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program was recognized in the Commercial Aviation Sustainability category. The ecoDemonstrator takes promising technologies out of the lab and into a flying test bed to solve real-world challenges for airlines, passengers and the environment. These technologies focus on enhancing safety; reducing fuel use, emissions and noise; using more environmentally responsible materials; and improving cabin amenities to make flying more enjoyable for passengers.

"We are honored to win the first-ever Laureate Award in the Commercial Aviation Sustainability category," said Kourosh Hadi, director of Airplane Product Development. "Sustainability is the foundational element of the ecoDemonstrator program, and it's exciting to be recognized for our innovative and collaborative leadership on projects that are truly making a difference in our industry."

In partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Boeing's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) program was recognized in the Defense Weapons Platforms category. The MDA and Boeing completed a historic missile defense test earlier this year. For the first time, two GMD system interceptors were launched to destroy a threat-representative target, validating the fielded system protects the United States from intercontinental ballistic missiles. This is GMD's third Laureate Award; the program was also recognized in 2015 and 2018.

"The data collected from this test will enhance missile defense for years to come and solidify confidence in the system," said Paul Smith, GMD vice president and program director. "We are proud to be recognized for this work that demonstrated, and will continue to increase, the system's reliability to outpace the ever advancing threat."

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

