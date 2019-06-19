Boeing, Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment for Five 777 Freighters

LE BOURGET, France, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways, one of the world's leading air cargo carriers, announced a commitment today to purchase five additional 777 Freighters from Boeing [NYSE: BA]. The deal, valued at $1.8 billion at list prices, was unveiled at the Paris Air Show and signed in the presence of His Excellency Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications.

When the purchase is finalized, it will be posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

"I am very pleased that Qatar Airways has today signed this landmark order for five new Boeing 777 Freighters to add to our cargo fleet," said His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways Group. "It will increase our 777 freighter fleet by a full 20 percent, enabling us to further develop our business and offer new customers the chance to experience a truly first-class logistics service. This is an order that will propel our growth and, I firmly believe, confirm us as the leading cargo operator in the world."

Qatar Airways has rapidly grown its air cargo operations to serve more than 60 global destinations, becoming one of the top international air freight operators in the world. The latest freighter deal builds on the airline's 777 Freighter order book as the airplane has become the backbone of Qatar Airways freighter fleet. It currently operates 23 freighters, including 16 Boeing 777 Freighters.

"Qatar Airways continues to implement a bold vision to be the world's leading air cargo carrier and we are thrilled that they have again chosen to build that future with the Boeing 777 Freighter. It is a great testament to the airplane's unmatched capabilities," said Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways. We deeply appreciate their business and positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers and communities."

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter. It can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) with a payload of 224,900 lbs (102,010 kg). The airplane's long range translates into significant savings as fewer stops mean lower landing fees, less congestion, lower cargo handling costs and shorter delivery times.

Customers from around the world have ordered 217 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005, including a record 45 units in 2018. Boeing is the air cargo market leader, providing over 90 percent of the dedicated freighter capacity around the world.

Qatar Airways also uses Boeing Global Services digital solutions, including Maintenance Performance Toolbox, and Airplane Health Management and flight deck solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX. These solutions provide Qatar Airways personnel with real-time access to maintenance, flight and aircraft performance information to optimize efficiency and lower fleet operating costs.

About Boeing:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

About Qatar Airways:

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft. The world's fastest-growing airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network this year, including Lisbon, Portugal; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; and Mogadishu, Somalia.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named 'World's Best Business Class' by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named 'Best Airline in the Middle East', 'World's Best First Class Airline Lounge' and 'Best Business Class Seat', in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways has been awarded the coveted "Skytrax Airline of the Year" title, which is recognized as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, four times.

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world's leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 250 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 16 Boeing 777 freighters and five Airbus A330 freighters.

Contact:

Paul Bergman (at Paris Air Show)

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+ 1 206.724.7292

paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

Saffana Michael

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+9 7150-4590651

saffana.michael2@boeing.com

Qatar Airways Group

Corporate Communications Department

+974 4022 2200

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

